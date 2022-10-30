"I'm not convinced"- Lewis Hamilton still experiences porpoising despite FIA's new changes

Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton has claimed that the W13 still bounces down the straights. The driver admitted that though the porpoising is not heavy, he wishes for the problem to improve in 2023.

While speaking in a post-qualifying interview, Hamilton maintained that he is not convinced that 'porpoising' will go away completely next year:

"I still feel bouncing and the car is still bouncing down the straights. It's not as hardcore as it was at the beginning of the year. I think we've done an amazing job to fix it. I'm not convinced the changes for next year will change it but I've not driven the new updated floor for it. But yeah, we'll see, I guess in the following races."

Anyone calling Lewis Hamilton out for complaining or play acting don't know anything. Had to do this for 2 hours.

Hamilton, in fact, completely contradicted his Mercedes teammate George Russell's experience. The 24-year-old claimed that he had forgotten what the bouncing felt like:

"I think it almost has disappeared. I think the couple of small rule changes that were implemented by the FIA definitely helped and the changes into next year by raising the floor edge, we're almost 100% sure that will take porpoising out of the equation totally. It's funny, there was once a time that I forgot what a race car felt like not to have porpoising and now to be honest, I forgot what it does feel like to have porpoising. "

The 'porpoising' arguably affected Lewis Hamilton the most this year. The driver cried in pain during his race in Baku and took several minutes to come out of the car after withstanding major jerks.

Lewis Hamilton expresses desire to act post his F1 career

Lewis Hamilton recently revealed that he would like to pursue an acting career after F1 wraps up for him. The confession came soon after the driver launched his film and TV production company, Dawn Apollo Films, in October.

Vincenzo Landino



Already in the works are two projects with Apple TV+: an untitled Formula One racing film starring Brad Pitt; and a feature docu on Hamilton’s own journey.



He's a business, man: Lewis Hamilton launches film & TV company "Dawn Apollo Films"

Already in the works are two projects with Apple TV+: an untitled Formula One racing film starring Brad Pitt; and a feature docu on Hamilton's own journey.

Speaking to Deadline, the 37-year-old claimed he is fascinated by acting and respects the art.

"I’m fascinated by it, I really am. I would love to try it one day but I’m very conscious of the fact that it takes ten thousand hours to master something. I’m very stubborn. If I’m going to do something, I want it to be really good."

Lewis Hamilton is already collaborating on a project with Brad Pitt, which is a new Formula 1 movie. Hamilton is producing it while Pitt is reportedly set to play the role of a former racer in the movie.

