“I’m definitely very confident”: George Russell comments on Mercedes PU ahead of 2026 season

George Russell, the Mercedes F1 driver, is optimistic about his team's power unit under the incoming 2026 regulations. From next year onwards, there will be a significant redesign of the power unit, with an increased use of battery power and an even split between internal combustion engine and electric power. Additionally, the various challengers will run on 100% sustainable fuels.

George Russell has been competing in the pinnacle of motorsport with the Mercedes team since 2022. He has driven the outfit's cars in the ongoing ground-effect era, and looking at the past track record of the team when it comes to developing PUs, he has a positive outlook regarding 2026. Via a recent interview, he added the following:

"I'm definitely very confident in the power unit side. I think, on average, over these last 10 years or probably even longer, I can't remember when Mercedes didn't have the best power unit in F1. Okay, maybe except for 2019, but obviously there were some other reasons for that." Via Motorsport.

"But even before the regulation change, even in the V8 era, I think the Mercedes engine was probably the most competitive one of the field as well. So, I’m definitely very confident in the organisation in Brixworth."

Since the departure of Lewis Hamilton from Mercedes at the end of 2024, George Russell has been the leader of the team. In the ongoing 2025 season, the latter is in an impressive fourth place in the drivers' standings with 184 points.

"Zero satisfaction": George Russell on Dutch GP P4 finish

Last week's 2025 Dutch Grand Prix was an exciting watch. George Russell started the race from P5 on the grid and amid the crashes and an engine trouble, McLaren's Lando Norris (DNF), the former was able to come away with a P4 finish behind Racing Bulls' in-form driver Isack Hadjar.

However, despite making up a place in the event, the Mercedes driver was not at all pleased with his outing. In line with this, he let out his frustrations via a post-race interaction with F1. Russell added the following:

"I take zero satisfaction in finishing P4 after that race to be honest. It was a bad start, poor driving from my side. Then Charles passed me, then the pace was bad, then obviously the damage after the incident with Charles. Because of the damage I lost one second per lap, so it was just really not fun at all, and very lucky to finish in P4."

The 2025 drivers' championship is out of reach for the chasing pack, other than the two McLaren drivers. Amid this, the best that Russell can hope for is a third-place finish in the standings.

Red Bulls' Max Verstappen is currently in hold of P3, having amassed 205 points in the first 15 races. However, considering that George Russell is right behind him with 184, things could swing in the Brit's favour in the upcoming races.

About the author Rishabh Negi Rishabh Negi has a wealth of experience working in motorsports (4000+). When not glued to a screen, he is usually away from the hustle and bustle of a city, hiking mountains, and exploring scenic places. Additionally, he is an ardent supporter of the Arsenal Football Club. Know More