"I’m very different to him" - Sebastian Vettel on potentially teaming up with Max Verstappen

Former four-time world champion and Red Bull driver Sebastian Vettel mentioned that he was very different from Max Verstappen but believed that everyone is beatable.

The German driver announced his retirement from the sport at the end of the 2022 season whilst racing for the Aston Martin F1 team. He was most recently spotted in Suzuka at the Japanese Grand Prix where he came as a spectator, besides doing some environmental work on turn two of the track.

Speaking with Channel 4, he was asked if he could challenge Max Verstappen if the opportunity came to partner alongside him in a Red Bull. Sebastian Vettel said:

"Not like that [clicks fingers], because that’s how good he is, and that’s just not how it works for any one of us. But, of course, I believe in what I can and know what I can do and maybe what I can’t do. I think I’m very different to him, but I mean, obviously, I’m convinced that everybody is beatable."

"But it is a big commitment. I know also the way I like to do the sport is a huge commitment, and if I do something, I want to do it properly. So I wouldn’t be able to beat him just turning up and dropping my bag in the room, getting my kit on, and ‘Let’s have a go’. I don’t think that’s how it works," he added.

Max Verstappen reflects on an amazing 2023 season

The Dutch driver after winning his 13th race of the season reflected back on the 2023 season after he helped Red Bull claim the constructor's championship in Japan.

Speaking with Sky Sports, Max Verstappen said:

"It's just an incredible season for everyone involved within the team and yeah, just very proud to be a part of it but also very proud to be working with all of these amazing people here at the track but also especially back at the factory as well."

"These people you might not see at the track but they are also doing a lot of hard work to make sure that our cars are always in the best shape, get developed throughout the year, and also be best prepared for the year after," he added.

With still a handful of races to go this season there is a possibility that Red Bull and Max Verstappen might win the remaining races as well. The Austrian team have managed to win 14 out of 15 completed races this year and they have every single possibility that they might target to win 20 races in 2023 by claiming the remaining six events.