"I'm dying to get back in that race"- Lewis Hamilton willing to 'fight' Max Verstappen again after 2022 F1 Dutch GP

Lewis Hamilton is eager to fight Max Verstappen once again after he came close to winning the 2022 Dutch GP. The Briton feels their car is improving and hopes that they are in a more competitive position as the season progresses.

Speaking to Sky Sports F1 ahead of the 2022 Italian GP in Monza, Lewis Hamilton said:

“I'm dying to get back in that race and have the opportunity to fight Max, but the day hasn't come yet. There's so many great things to take [from the Dutch GP]. If this can be the same in the future races, we're going to be continuing to breathe down their necks and get that win. I'm taking all these positives forwards, so grateful for the team and all their hard work because it has been a tough slog for all of them. Let's just not give up.”

The seven-time world champion is eagerly waiting to race his 2021 title rival after he missed out on a victory at the Dutch GP in Zandvoort. The Briton believes there has been positive feedback on the car since the last race, and hopes that they are in a more fighting position in the future.

Lewis Hamilton reckons the Mercedes W13 will be better in Monza

After a dismal performance at the Belgium GP in Spa, the Mercedes W13 looked better and more competitive at the Dutch GP. Lewis Hamilton was almost within reach of claiming a victory in Zandvoort if it hadn’t been for the Mercedes pit strategy that let him down. According to the Briton, the Netherlands race weekend had more positives compared to Spa and he expects the car to be much better at Monza. The British driver will also be using a new engine in Monza, his fourth of the season, which will incur grid penalties for the race.

Highlighting the expectations from their car in Monza in comparison to Spa, Lewis Hamilton said:

“I don't think it'll be worse. That's a positive way of looking at it. It can't be worse than Spa, I don't think. No, I think it will be a lot better here.”

Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team @MercedesAMGF1 UPDATE: Lewis has taken a new Power Unit for this event - his fourth of the season - and will take a grid penalty for Sunday’s #ItalianGP UPDATE: Lewis has taken a new Power Unit for this event - his fourth of the season - and will take a grid penalty for Sunday’s #ItalianGP. https://t.co/RmuX7bgb1O

The seven-time world champion is currently sixth in the driver’s championship with 158 points, while his team-mate George Russell is fourth with 188 points. Lewis Hamilton has never finished outside the top 5 of the championship standings in his entire career and he will hope for a better result in Monza.

