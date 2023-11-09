"I’m not the father, that’s not the aim": Max Verstappen on his relationship with Kelly Piquet's daughter

Max Verstappen has been together with Kelly Piquet for three years now and has also bonded with the latter's five-year-old daughter, Penelope. He recently opened up about their relationship with the kid.

Speaking to Time, the Dutchman straightaway made it clear that his aim in his relationship with Kelly Piquet and Penelope is not to be a father figure. He further stressed that it is extremely important for Piquet's daughter to have a strong relationship with her biological father, who is former F1 Red Bull driver Daniil Kvyat.

When it comes to getting along with the little one, Max Verstappen claimed that the two have a great relationship and see each other when they are home.

He said:

“I’m not the father, that’s not the aim. It’s always very important that she has a good relationship with her own father, which she has. But I see her every day when I’m at home. We get on very well. She’s very cute.”

Penelope was born in July 2019, when Kelly Piquet was still with Daniil Kvyat. However, soon after her birth, her parents separated, and Kelly bonded with Max Verstappen in 2020.

The Red Bull star has been seen in several pictures with Kelly Piquet and her daughter. Penelope has even appeared in some of Verstappen's esports team's livestreams, where she has warmly but humorously played the F1 driver while he was chatting with his teammates and watching the race.

Gianpiero Lambiase on his relationship with Max Verstappen

Speaking on The Talking Bulls podcast, Max Verstappen's race engineer, Gianpiero Lambiase, has claimed that his relationship with the Dutchman has grown over the years only to strengthen further after the intense 2021 F1 season. After almost eight years of partnership, Lambiase knows exactly what Verstappen needs during race sessions and has excellent communication with him. Furthermore, he warmly said that Max is like a little brother to him:

"I think it's only natural after seven, eight years that we know each other inside out and we know what triggers the other one or how to put the arm around the other one's shoulder."

"Since 2020, 2021, it was so intense and the bond was cemented that year and then 2022, 2023 has just been a continuation of that, I see him as my little brother."

Lambiase is quite a popular Red Bull team member in the F1 space. He is known for being direct and honest with Verstappen during races.