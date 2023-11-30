"I’m going to miss you mate" - Max Verstappen's personal trainer pens heartfelt note to Red Bull driver as their partnership comes to an end

Max Verstappen's personal trainer Brandley Scanes recently posted a heartfelt message for the Dutch driver as their partnership came to an end.

Scanes has been alongside Verstappen for four years and has helped the driver train for numerous races. After 2020, their first season together, the Red Bulls star was able to win three world championships back-to-back from 2021 to 2023.

Saying goodbye to Max Verstappen, Bradley Scanes took to Instagram and wrote an emotional message. He claimed that he might have added a little to Verstappen's performance, but the driver himself did all the heavy lifting to become a world champion multiple times. Scanes wrote:

"4 years, 368 flights, 3 World Championships, 1 great friend. I’m going to miss you mate. We pushed. We had fun. We won. We accepted nothing less. Maybe I added a few percent here and there but you keep doing you my friend, this is just part of your magical story. Thank you for being part of mine."

Scanes will be replaced by Rupert Manwaring. Manwaring has been in F1 for several years now and has worked with Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz ever since he was in Toro Rosso. He will be seen alongside the reigning world champion in the F1 paddocks in 2024.

In addition to managing his own company, Elite Formula Physio and Training, Scanes has previously carried out additional duties. Apart from training Verstappen, he has also coached Team GB gymnasts and basketball players, as well as footballers at Southend United.

F1 pundit questions the hate towards Max Verstappen from some fans

F1 pundit Martin Brundle recently gave his opinion on Max Verstappen's dominance and questioned why the Dutchman was still getting hate from some fans. In his column for Sky Sports, he wrote about the Red Bull star:

"Of course, he was feisty and a little wild as a teenager when first racing in F1, but he sorted that out and is mostly a model of calm out on track now, and as far as anybody else when it comes to hard racing. I don't understand why he's still seen as the villain, but the fans will make up their own minds.

He added:

"Max didn't get everything right, for example, when the drivers walked out to the grid for the traditional end-of-season group photograph there were some boos as he emerged, as we've heard at some other tracks too."

Max Verstappen ended the season with 575 points in the drivers' championship table.