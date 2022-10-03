"I'm not going to punish myself for a mistake"- Lewis Hamilton doesn't own up his mistake during the 2022 F1 Singapore GP 

Lewis Hamilton said that he's not going to beat himself up over the mistake he made in the race. The driver was well placed for a podium battle when he went straight through at Turn 7 and went straight into the wall. The Mercedes driver had to pit to change his front wing and switch to slicks.

Lewis Hamilton put the mistake down to tough driving conditions, saying:

"I knew it was all over from then. But these things happen. I mean, I'm not going to punish myself for a mistake. I think it was very tricky conditions I would say for everyone."

Max Verstappen also had an incident at the same part of the track where the car bottomed out as he was trying to overtake Lando Norris. The Red Bull driver in the post-race interview put the mistake down to bottoming of the car near the braking point, which led to him going wide. Lewis Hamilton revealed on his side of the garage that he's not really aware of what happened. He said:

"I don't really know. I will check on the data. I don't want to blame it on that, but the car was bottoming a lot, and obviously had the locking. So I don't know where the locking came from."

Lewis Hamilton also talked about how he got stuck behind Carlos Sainz in the early stint, which cost him the race.

"Yeah, that kind of difficult start, and then obviously getting stuck behind Carlos. I don't know why he was so slow. But obviously not quick enough to get past him in these conditions, and then just sitting behind him."

Lewis Hamilton explains the angry team radio over tires at the start of the race

Lewis Hamilton was complaining at the start of the race where he said Mercedes did not listen to him when it came to choosing the tire for the start of the race. Hamilton explained the pre-race request as he said:

"I did laps to the grid on the scrubbed [inter], and put the new [inter] on, and it was terrible. It took several laps for temperatures to come up. And we can't fire our tyres off as quick as the others for some reason - both on wets and on slicks."

Following a rough outing in The Garden City, Hamilton will be looking to improve at Suzuka next in the Japanese Grand Prix.

