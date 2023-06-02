"I'm happy the weekend is over" - Max Verstappen opens up on a "stressful" time in Monaco

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen has admitted that he was happy that the Monaco GP weekend was over after he crossed the chequered flag last weekend.

It was another weekend where the two-time world champion showed his prowess behind the wheel as he delivered a stunning lap in qualifying to get pole position. In the race, he tackled the tricky conditions to win by a huge margin over Fernando Alonso.

However, in the pre-race press conference in Spain on Thursday, Max Verstappen said:

"I mean, it was probably a good one. We knew that coming into the weekend, it was probably not going to be our strongest weekend on the calendar. But I think we still managed well.

"Qualifying was very close. But Monaco is always quite chaotic and hectic in Qualifying. But then in the race, I think we had to do of course, that very long stint on the Medium, which wasn't planned, but we had to, so we just had to stay out there and wait for what Fernando behind me would do."

Calling the situation as "very chaotic," the Dutchman went on to describe how "stressful" it was for him. He said:

"And then, of course, the rain started to come down, it was all very chaotic, and it's not the nicest thing to happen to you when you're in the lead, and it starts raining. You don't want to take too much risk, but you don't want to lose too much time, but yeah, overall, it was a good race but also once I crossed the line, I was like, ‘I'm happy the weekend is over’.

"It's very hectic and quite stressful. So I'm also looking forward to this weekend. It’s a proper race track and this is where a Formula 1 car comes alive."

"I've never really been someone who was trying to break records or whatever" - Max Verstappen

The Dutch driver also went on to state that he is happy with his career and doesn't focus too much on breaking records after becoming the most successful Red Bull driver.

Max Verstappen said:

"Yeah, I mean, I just want to keep on doing what I'm doing. But of course, I need to have a good car for that. But I don't know how long that will last. But hopefully for a while. I constantly want to try and improve myself every single year. Sometimes, of course, that works out a bit better than other races. But I think I've said it many times, my goal was to win a championship and I did that.

"Now it's about just enjoying the moment you're in. Of course, I try to win as many races as I can, but I've never really been someone who was trying to break records or whatever. It's also important to have a good time,"

It will be interesting to see if Max Verstappen will become the most successful driver in F1 history in the coming years.

