"I'm keen, not desperate" - Nico Hulkenberg tells F1 teams "if there's an opportunity, call me”

Nico Hulkenberg has said he is keen to return to F1 but is not desperately seeking a drive. The driver believes the COVID-19 pandemic contributed to his return to the sport as a substitute but added that it is difficult to secure a full-time drive.

The Aston Martin reserve driver, who replaced COVID-19-infected drivers in 2020 and 2022, said he was mentally done with being desperate for a full-time F1 drive. Nicknamed the 'supersub', the German revealed that he is keen on a full-time return to the sport but is not desperately eager for one, though.

Speaking after the Saudi Arabian GP, the German said:

“Of course I miss racing, that's natural but I'm keen, not desperate. If it's not to be... I was more or less mentally done with it, and obviously these things now, because of corona, did happen - 2020 and now, and who knows what might happen for the future.”

Nico Hulkenberg believes securing a permanent seat in F1 is tricky

Sounding realistic about his chances of returning to the sport, the German driver believes it can be tough securing a full-time F1 drive.

Although the former Force India driver was a recognised talent in the sport, his unique and unenviable record of not securing a podium in ten years of his F1 career triggered his exit at the end of 2019. However, the Aston Martin reserve revealed that he is open to substituting for drivers.

Weighing the possibility of a potential full-time return, Nico Hulkenberg said:

“I see it being quite difficult and tricky to get a drive, but if there's an opportunity, call me.”

Nico Hülkenberg @HulkHulkenberg

Hulkenback 3.0 is a wrap



#f1 The last 10 days came unexpected - were very eventful, intense but amazing! Good times!Hulkenback 3.0 is a wrap The last 10 days came unexpected - were very eventful, intense but amazing! Good times! Hulkenback 3.0 is a wrap 😉#f1 https://t.co/XcfjmTYW4H

After substituting for Sebastian Vettel in the first two races of the 2022 season, the German has been hailed for his competitive form despite a lack of mileage and track running. Outperforming Lance Stroll in qualifying in Bahrain and in the race in Saudi Arabia highlighted Hulkenberg's wasted talent and strong potential as a driver.

