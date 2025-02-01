“I’m very motivated”: Jack Doohan unfazed by potential Franco Colapinto threat at Alpine

F1 driver Jack Doohan, who will be joining the Alpine team for the 2025 season, has spoken about his enthusiasm for the upcoming year. His comments come amid rumors of the team's reserve driver Franco Colapinto replacing him if he doesn't impress at the start of the 2025 season.

Compared to Colapinto, who has made nine starts with Williams last year, Doohan has only raced in a Formula 1 car once - at the 2024 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. For now, Doohan will join driver Pierre Gasly on track in Melbourne, Australia when the season begins in March, which is what the 22-year-old said he's most looking forward to when he spoke to Sky Sports at the Autosport Awards earlier this week.

“I’m very motivated. I look forward, to be honest, to getting on track.”

“And doing the work with my hands and my feet, steering that car as much as I can."

Jack Doohan was announced to be taking the second seat at the French team after it was revealed in July last year that Esteban Ocon would be moving to the Haas team for the 2025 season. Speaking about what it means to be a permanent part of the grid this year, the Australian discussed how important it is to him.

“For sure it’s super special [to join F1]. I’ve been watching these guys since I was a little boy, especially Lewis [Hamilton].

“So to be coming in to be one of the 20 drivers on the grid is super special – and I look forward to cementing my place here for the future,” Jack Doohan said [via Last Word on Sports].

The F1 season's first race in Melbourne will take place on March 16th at the newly-named Louis Vuitton Australian Grand Prix.

Jack Doohan shares images from the Autosport Awards feat. Alpine team boss

Jack Doohan took to his social media to share a few images from his time at the Autosport Awards where he made his comments about the upcoming season. The Australian driver shared an image from the red carpet as well as an image featuring his teammate, Pierre Gasly, and one of Alpine's team bosses, Flavio Briatore.

Doohan was one of many F1 guests at the event, which also saw appearances from McLaren's Zak Brown, Mercedes' Toto Wolff and Kimi Antonelli, as well as others. The 22-year-old shared the images to his 362k followers, adding the caption:

"Great evening at the @autosport awards."

Alpine's 2025 car livery will be revealed at the F1 75 event taking place on February 18 at the O2 arena in London and will feature Doohan, Gasly, as well as team principal, Oliver Oakes.

