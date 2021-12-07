"I’m nothing to him" - Jos Verstappen says he 'respects Lewis Hamilton,' but only as a driver

Jos Verstappen says he respects Lewis Hamilton as a driver, but nothing beyond that.

The ex-F1 driver revealed in an interview with the Daily Mail that neither he nor his son shared much of a verbal contact with the seven-time world champion.

The father of Max Verstappen, Jos raced in F1 from 1994 to 2003, for a variety of teams. He even partnered F1 legend Michael Schumacher during the latter's time at Benetton.

His career comprised of only 107 F1 appearances, but regardless of that, he has been managing his son in F1 and is regarded as a key figure in Max's meteoric rise through F1 to become the title contender he is today.

Jos has been seen regularly in the F1 paddock, accompanying his son to the races. His most recent outing was at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, where he was seen reacting to Max's crash in Q3.

Speaking about his rapport with Lewis Hamilton, Jos said:

“I never speak to Lewis. He doesn’t need to speak to me. I’m nothing to him. I respect him as a driver, but the rest... nothing.”

As an ex-teammate to another seven-time world champion, Jos Verstappen has shared a good camaraderie with many in the F1 paddock over the years.

Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen only speak on the podium

Highlighting Max Verstappen’s camaraderie with his title contender Lewis Hamilton, Jos Verstappen said:

“Max and Lewis only speak on the podium, very little. When I see Max with other drivers, I think they get on very well. But with Lewis nothing. Lewis is in his own world.”

Max Verstappen speaking to Lewis Hamilton at the podium in Qatar. (Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images)

Without negating Lewis Hamilton for the driver he is, Jos Verstappen maintained that he respected the British champion. Beyond Lewis' driving, however, he did not have much to say about the Briton.

Also Read Article Continues below

In an interview with the Daily Mail, he shared that he had a better relationship with another seven-time world champion, Michael Schumacher, instead.

Edited by Anurag C