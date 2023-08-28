"I’m the one who always gets penalties": Red Bull driver furious after getting a penalty in the 2023 F1 Dutch GP 

Red Bull academy driver Yuki Tsunoda was left bitterly disappointed after getting yet another penalty in the F1 Dutch GP 2023 on Sunday.

The AlphaTauri driver had made decent progress in the race and found himself in the Top 10 after starting the race from the down the grid. However, the team decided to not pit him while everyone around him was putting in fresh sets of tires. The decision proved costly for the Japanese driver as he tangled with Mercedes driver George Russell when the Briton was overtaking him in Turn 1.

Due to the contact, the Red Bull academy driver got a five-second time penalty and two points added to his license. As per Race Fans, Yuki Tsunoda said:

“I mean, that’s racing. I didn’t feel like it was aggressive. I don’t think we touched in the end. But I’m the one who always gets penalties.”

Tsunoda added:

"In the end, I didn’t have enough grip during the last laps on the intermediate tyre and struggled to warm them up and keep the temperature in them. We have to look into it as it’s a little unusual. It’s a shame we didn’t show our pace during qualifying yesterday, but I’m happy we tried really hard today and were able to show a little more performance in the race."

Red Bull team boss reflects on the late penalty against Sergio Perez

Christian Horner stated that it was a shame for Sergio Perez as he was handed a late five-second penalty for speeding in the pit lane, which meant that he could not finish on the podium.

As per F1.com, the Red Bull team boss said:

"It’s a shame we couldn’t have Checo up on the podium following his penalty, as he deserved to be there but with a race with so much drama and jeopardy there’s always things that we can reflect on."

Reflecting on the outcome, Sergio Perez said:

"It was such an unfortunate afternoon in the end, especially with the later calls, we got the first one right and then when we boxed for the inters things weren’t ready because I had to make such a late call due to the rain suddenly falling. When I was coming into the pitlane to box for inters it was completely flooded, I lost traction in the car and ended up clipping the wall and sliding a little which put me over the speed limit."

Both Tsunoda and Perez will be hoping to bounce back stronger at the Italian GP next weekend.