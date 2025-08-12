"I'm proud": Daniel Ricciardo shares his verdict on Max Verstappen becoming a 4x F1 world champion

Daniel Ricciardo opened up about Max Verstappen becoming a four-time world champion. Even though the Red Bull driver claimed his fourth title at the end of last year, Ricciardo brought it up recently in an interview and shared that he was proud of his former teammate.

Ricciardo and Verstappen were teammates at Red Bull for three seasons, from 2016 to 2018. In 2016, Ricciardo was already an established name in Red Bull, and he was joined by Verstappen, who replaced Daniil Kvyat midway through the season.

As they raced each other for nearly three seasons, they shared fierce competition. Finally, at the end of 2018, Daniel Ricciardo left Red Bull and joined Renault. Verstappen, on the other hand, remained with them, and won four back-to-back titles from 2021 to 2024.

Recently, Ricciardo spoke about his connection with Max Verstappen and stated how proud he was that his former teammate is now a four-time world champion. Speaking about this, here's what he said at the Connect Event 2025:

"Now seeing Max go on to be a four-time world champion. Four-time? I lose count he has won that many now. He's four-time world champion, I'm proud.”

Daniel Ricciardo raced with Renault for two years and then moved to McLaren in 2021. In 2023, Ricciardo was replaced by Oscar Piastri, while the former returned to Red Bull as a reserve driver.

The Australian driver returned to racing briefly last year, but due to lack of performance, he was replaced by Liam Lawson. As of August 2025, Ricciardo is out of Formula 1 and there is no report that backs his return to the sport.

Max Verstappen let his feelings known about his relationship with Daniel Ricciardo

Daniel Ricciardo and Max Verstappen talking during the F1 Grand Prix of Spain - Source: Getty Images

Max Verstappen shared his thoughts on his relationship with Daniel Ricciardo. Speaking about his bonding with the Australian, here's what the Dutchman said during the 2024 Singapore GP, Ricciardo's final race in F1:

"Daniel and I of course go a long way back. We have always had a great relationship, great friendship, a lot of respect for each other as well, so he’s just a great guy. [We] get on well, it just clicks. There is no fake person, we just get along and are easy-going, we are like that." (via F1's official website)

Max Verstappen is currently competing for his fifth straight F1 title. However, the reigning champion is unlikely to retain his title as his chances look bleak in front of McLaren drivers, Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris.

Piastri is leading the championship with 284 points, nine points ahead of his teammate, Norris (275 points.) Verstappen is in P3 with 187 points.

