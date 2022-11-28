Lewis Hamilton's team X44 pipped Nico Rosberg's Rosberg X Racing team to take the 2022 Extreme E championship in Uruguay. The world champion's team lost out to his 2016 rival's team last year, finally getting revenge in 2022.

X44 drivers Cristina Gutierrez and Sebastien Loeb managed to beat Rosberg X Racing's drivers at the last possible moment to take the cup this year despite heading into the final event with a 17-point deficit. The rally raid driver and nine-time world rally champion managed to turn the odds against RXR's drivers in dramatic fashion after RXR were disqualified from the semi-finals for having too many members in Extreme E's equivalent of the pitlane.

Lewis Hamilton was delighted with his team's success in the sport after the Mercedes driver lost out to Nico Rosberg at the 2016 F1 World Championship. He wrote on Instagram:

“I am so blown away by this comeback after such a difficult day yesterday. The team rebuilding, staying positing (sic) and coming out fighting. Wow, I’m so proud of the team and these two amazing drivers.”

Lewis Hamilton warned about Max Verstappen by Nico Rosberg

Former German F1 driver and 2016 world champion Nico Rosberg claims that Red Bull's Max Verstappen is just getting started in the sport. The Dutchman had the best year of his career in 2022, winning his second world title in the sport with a total of 15 wins this season.

While Mercedes managed to salvage a winnable car by the end of the 2022 season, the Silver Arrows were still far off from Red Bull and Ferrari's pace this year. Rosberg, however, warned Lewis Hamilton and others that Verstappen is just getting started in the sport and has a lot of potential in him.

Nico Rosberg told Sky Sports:

"He's an incredible driver. You can really say that he is going to be one of the best drivers of all time. If you look at the statistics, he already is. He is a two-time world champion and has already won more than Fernando Alonso."

He added:

"Max is already one of the best of all time in Formula 1 and he's just getting started! In the next decade, he's definitely going to show that. The level he taps is phenomenal and it is wonderful to be able to see that."

The 2022 season is the only season so far where Hamilton has failed to win a race, leading to widespread scrutiny of the driver's ability in the sport. The Briton, however, came close to the top step of the podium on more than one occasion, definitely proving that a win is not far off given the right car. Lewis Hamilton and his squad will be trying their hardest to get on top of this year's regulations to once again pose a title threat to Red Bull and Ferrari in 2023.

