“I’m really focused on transforming the lives of underserved kids”: Lewis Hamilton on what drives him to win

Lewis Hamilton mentioned his plans for the future with Hamilton 44, a charitable organisation he founded that works on the welfare of young people facing discrimination and disadvantage.

He mentioned that there are many opportunities to work on while being in Africa and other places like that. Helping disadvantaged kids is something that he wants to completely focus on, adding that it is what motivates him while he is racing in Formula 1. He said (via ESPN F1):

"Every kid deserves an opportunity, a good education. Every kid should understand what stem could lead to and it's not just one job. I’m really focused on transforming the lives of underserved kids. That’s like, what drives me when I’m in the car."

Lewis Hamilton's journey to Formula 1 wasn't an easy one. There were a lot of difficulties he had to face and fight to make his way to winning world championships and breaking several records.

He founded Mission 44 in 2021 and has been working to improve the lives of children since. There are three main things that he focuses on through this; education, employment, and empowerment.

His success in the sport has helped his campaign to grow in different parts of the world through various media and is working effectively.

Winning can help Lewis Hamilton to extend his campaign further

As mentioned above, Lewis Hamilton's success in Formula 1 is a major reason for the success of the Mission 44 campaign. He has been able to spread his message more effectively since there are millions of fans that follow him and have been a vessel for spreading information about his campaign.

He mentioned that getting on the podium and winning more races will help him to keep his campaign running for a long period of time. This is also one of the reasons why he wishes to be in the sport for much longer; to somehow help the children who are in need.

"If I can get on the podium and have first, then I have a bigger platform to push that narrative. And work with great brands like IWC to achieve making pact when we are in these places. And it's not just about a product, it's searching about a real story in the journey we're on."

Mercedes and Lewis Hamilton are currently in a fight to get back to winning ways. There is a lot of development required in the W14 to get it competitive enough to win. Upgrades are lined up for later races in the season, which could perhaps help them rise in the standings.

