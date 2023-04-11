“I'm refreshed, I've got a good mindset”: Nico Hulkenberg ‘hungry’ for more after securing first points in Melbourne

After a solid start to his 2023 comeback season, Nico Hulkenberg has claimed that "good things are happening" at his Haas Formula 1 team. He stated that he is now "hungry" to achieve more triumphs.

After three years without a full-time seat, Hulkenberg made a comeback with the US-owned Formula One team. He maintained his involvement with Racing Point/Aston Martin by making five reserve appearances while he was away.

In his first three races with his new team, the German qualified for Q3 twice. In Australia, he earned his first points with a solid effort to seventh place. Haas, however, thought he should have finished higher and unsuccessfully challenged the results.

“I feel a lot of good things happening still. I'm refreshed, I've got a good mindset, a very positive mindset, I'm feeling hungry." Hulkenberg said.

“I really enjoy working with the team, exploiting the car, experimenting with the car, and we've got a very nice rhythm and momentum, and I think that's what we want to preserve and keep now, and take that into the next couple of races.” he continued.

After the car had shown its competitiveness at the start of the 2023 season, Nico Hulkenberg said that he now had great hopes.

"It's my third race after three years out,” he noted. “It's crazy and interesting how people get so used to it and spoiled so quickly. The first few races I mean, we've been in Q3 two times, once I think 11th."

As he logs more miles in the Haas, Hulkenberg feels more at ease inside. He recognized that the midfield group is highly competitive, making it simple to go up and down the lineup.

Nico Hulkenberg will be the ideal replacement for Sergio Perez

In the paddock, Peter Windsor is offering Hulkenberg a dream promotion. Amidst escalating tensions between Sergio Perez and Max Verstappen at Red Bull, Windsor believes Hulkenberg is the best candidate to replace the Mexican racer.

With Perez's developing title ambitions, there is a growing gap between the two Red Bull drivers in the 2023 season. This is something that the Milton-Keynes-based team will not enjoy since it may lead to team instability.

Nico Hulkenberg, meanwhile, can serve as a viable alternative over here.

"He stopped right at the end, but what a drive. We know Kevin Magnussen is pretty good, but he just overshadowed him all day, and Nico was outstanding, I mean, what would Nico do in the second Red Bull as a wingman for Max Verstappen?” said Windsor.

Windsor was pleased with Hulkenberg's six-point performance in Australia, which overshadowed teammate Kevin Magnussen. He pondered what Nico Hulkenberg might achieve with a Red Bull car. He believes the German racer would be an excellent wingman.

