“I’m still jobless for next year, I guess this will help”: Carlos Sainz takes a cheeky dig at his unemployed situation for 2025 F1 season 

Scuderia Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz has taken a dig at his Formula 1 future after sealing his maiden Grand Prix win of the season.

The 2024 Australian GP marked the third race on the F1 calendar and witnessed the Prancing Horses reign supreme over the 19-driver grid, coming home with a 1-2 finish. However, for the Red Bulls, the day ended on a rather displeasing note as Max Verstappen suffered a brake issue on lap four, ending his dominant streak of nine consecutive wins, and Sergio Perez failed to secure a podium finish, sealing the P5 spot.

Carlos Sainz is observing the current year as his final stint with the Italian automaker, with no concrete base for his future at the pinnacle of motorsport. Keeping the same notion in mind, after his enthralling victory at the Albert Park Circuit, the Spaniard driver took a cheeky dig at his uncertain future. While speaking to Sky Sports, he said (via X):

"I'm still jobless for next year, so I guess this will help."

Carlos Sainz reflects on his disruptive run over the Red Bulls as he claims a historic feat

With his win, the SF-24 driver's tally of triumphs now sits at three. However, the Australian GP is the first race where Sainz didn't start on the pole and still went on to dominate the 58-lap race until the checkered flag dropped.

After missing out on the Saudi Arabia Grand Prix at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit due to surgery for his appendicitis, Carlos Sainz made a remarkable comeback on the Aussie land, climbing the drivers rankings. The lone non-Red Bull race winner in 2023 currently sits at P4 in the standings, with 40 points to his name.

After coming straight from the hospital bed to the top of the podium, Sainz reflected upon his performance during the post-race press conference, saying:

"I felt really good out there. Of course, a bit stiff and especially physically. It wasn't the easiest, but I was lucky that I was more or less on my own and I could manage my pace, manage the tyres, manage everything. And it wasn't the toughest race of all."

The race winner added:

"What happened at the beginning of the year, then the podium in Bahrain, then the appendix, the comeback, the win. It's a roller coaster, but I loved it, and yeah, I'm extremely happy."