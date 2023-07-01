“I’m sure he is not getting a penalty” - Lewis Hamilton being impeded by Max Verstappen on his fast lap has F1 fans fuming

Lewis Hamilton had tough luck during the Sprint Shootout (qualifying for the sprint) at the Austrian GP earlier today, as he managed to put in a laptime only enough to put him P18. Apparently, he faced traffic on the final flying lap, and hence, had to abandon it.

Since the track was drying rapidly, others were setting new lap times continuously, and Hamilton's 1:07.282 wasn't enough to put him in the top 15.

Since this is a Sprint shootout, drivers had relatively less time to set laps and put themselves ahead of others. Austria, being a rather simple circuit, had traffic all over the place by the end of the session. Hamilton, who was setting slower times on his final hotlap, aborted it and drove into the pits.

Stefanie @fastpitstop

Verstappen blocking Lewis on his fast lap. Do I need to say more? https://t.co/xAgFZncNG3

A clip released on Twitter showed that Lewis Hamilton was blocked by Max Verstappen at the start of his flying lap. This happened on the first corner of the circuit and ruined Hamilton's pace. Fans fumed over this and here are some of their best reactions:

"And I’m sure he is not getting a penalty and I don’t even think it is getting investigated 😡😡."

Benjamin @cescbenjamin

Kirsty @TogeKirst

"bro opened drs just to get past him😭."

🎖️ @utdfinito

"That should be a penalty,but escaping just like yesterday on kmag"

F1 Jokes @f1_j0kes

Mercedes looking ahead at tough Sprint after Lewis Hamilton and George Russell's qualifying positions

Mercedes have been doing well since the Monaco Grand Prix compared to their performance in the initial part of the season. While they had expectations from Austria, it seems to have worn down after the Sprint Shootout earlier.

It is hard to judge the pace that the W14 was carrying since Lewis Hamilton didn't have a chance to push his car to the maximum. While George Russell made it to SQ2, things changed for him right after the end of the former session. He mentioned to his team that there was a 'hydraulic failure' in his car.

Although the team tried to work on the car fast enough, it wasn't ready in time to send it out for the second session of the shootout, and hence Russell could not set in a new laptime. He will be starting the race three places ahead of his teammate at P15, and there will be a lot of work required for them to do during the Sprint.

