"I’m not sure he needs to say anything at all": Martin Brundle 'disappointed' with Max Verstappen's comments on the 2023 F1 Las Vegas GP

Martin Brundle isn't happy with how Max Verstappen has downplayed the 2023 F1 Las Vegas GP. The three-time world champion is not the biggest fan of all the glamour and fluff around the event and claimed that it was '99% a show and 1% a sporting event'.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Martin Brundle said that Max Verstappen should not be too disappointed with the Las Vegas GP. He pointed out that standing on a pedestal and waving to thousands of fans in Las Vegas is not the worst job one could have.

Brundle said:

“If he doesn’t like it, I’m not sure he needs to say anything at all. I was a bit disappointed with that, because standing on a rostrum, coming up and waving, a lot of adulation from the fans, it’s not the worst job in the world, is it?

"It’s not that difficult. You’re not on shift work or down the mines, or something. So I don’t understand why he feels so negative about it."

Expand Tweet

Furthermore, Brundle shared how he discussed the great spotlight and reception F1 drivers get with his friends in Bellagio. Hence, he was even more surprised after hearing Max Verstappen's harsh comments on the entire event.

He said:

“Funnily enough, I was sat with some mates having a beer over in the Bellagio afterwards and before I heard those comments, I said, ‘I’m so envious of these drivers, they get given such a platform and such credit where it’s due and what a wonderful experience it must be to be a grand prix driver now with these sort of facilities’. And then I read that, so I was a bit surprised.”

Max Verstappen's first thoughts of the 2023 F1 Las Vegas GP track after practice

After the first two practice sessions on Thursday night, Max Verstappen was still not impressed by the 2023 F1 Las Vegas GP circuit. Speaking to Sky Sports, the Red Bull star claimed that he has seen and driven on much better tracks than this one. Despite not liking it, he said that he would simply get on with the race weekend and do his best.

"No, no, I’ve had better tracks in my life. I mean, I already said that yesterday, there’s nothing new that I discovered or whatever. But yeah, we just get on with it,” said Verstappen.

Expand Tweet

Max Verstappen was unable to stick it in pole position in the Las Vegas GP. He ended up in third place, behind Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz.