“I'm not surprised, to be honest”: Lewis Hamilton talks about Helmut Marko’s ‘unacceptable’ racist comments on Sergio Perez

Lewis Hamilton expressed his dismay at the recent controversial remarks made by Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko regarding fellow driver Sergio Perez in an interview ahead of the Singapore Grand Prix.

Marko's comments, which insinuated that Perez lacked the same level of concentration as his teammates Max Verstappen and Sebastian Vettel due to his South American heritage, have ignited a firestorm of criticism from both the media and the F1 community at large.

Hamilton did not mince his words while speaking to Sky Sports F1 about Marko's comments ahead of the Singapore GP.

"I mean, it’s totally unacceptable what he said. Whilst we say there’s no room for any type of discrimination within this sport, which there should be no room for, to have leaders, people in his position, making comments like this, is not good for us moving forward," he said.

The British driver's sentiments echo the growing voices demanding accountability and change in the face of such divisive rhetoric.

Lewis Hamilton believes there is still a lot to be done in order to make F1 an inclusive environment

Helmut Marko's comments have highlighted the ongoing struggle for diversity and inclusivity in a sport historically dominated by a particular demographic.

Lewis Hamilton, a stalwart advocate for equality and inclusivity in motorsports, has long been at the forefront of this movement. His initiatives, including the "Hamilton Commission," are dedicated to shedding light on critical social issues.

The seven-time world champion emphasized that an apology alone will not suffice.

"I think it’s not just something that you apologise for and it’s all okay, I think there needs to be more done. It just shows how important it is that we continue to do the work that I’m trying to do with my team and with the sport."

The 38-year-old stressed that there is still much ground to cover in order to create a more inclusive environment within the world of F1.

“We still have a lot of work to do moving forward to make sure that this is a more inclusive environment,” he added.

In light of the backlash, many are now calling for Helmut Marko's resignation or removal from his position within the Red Bull team. While Red Bull Racing are yet to take actions on the matter, the ball is in the court of the sport's decision-makers, who face the crucial task of ensuring that F1 remains a beacon of inclusivity.