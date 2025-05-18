"I'm the unluckiest driver in the F**king world": Fernando Alonso's agitated team radio during the F1 Imola GP

Fernando Alonso came over the team radio to share a frustrated message, claiming that he was the unluckiest driver in the world after a poorly timed virtual safety car ruined the race of both Aston Martin drivers. The Spaniard ended up in P12 after the VSC, having already pit prior to it, while his teammate Lance Stroll ended up in P14.

A potentially great day for Aston Martin has turned into a poor one at the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix on Sunday (May 18), after an unfortunately timed VSC put both Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll out of the point scoring positions. The Astons' had qualified in P5 and P8 on Saturday.

Alonso had already pit prior to the VSC and was running in P9 after it ended, followed by his teammate in P10. But the Spaniard was soon overtaken by fast running drivers on fresher tires, who had just benefited from the VSC and ended up running in P12.

He shared a damning message to his pit wall after this sequence of events, stating:

"Yeah, it's going to be torture, it's a wreck. i'm the unluckiest driver in the ******* world!"

After a safety car came out, caused by home-hero Kimi Antonelli stopping by the side of the track on lap 46, both Aston Martin drivers pit to put on the medium tires to the end of the race. On lap 51 under the SC, Alonso was running in P14, with Stroll just behind in 15th.

Fernando Alonso claims 'everything is wrong with us this year' after VSC ruins Aston Martin's race at Imola

Fernando Alonso with former teammate Esteban Ocon - Grand Prix of Emilia-Romagna - Source: Getty

Fernando Alonso shared a damning message to his Aston Martin pit wall via the team radio, claiming that the team simply got lucky in qualifying, and that 'everything is wrong with us this year.' The Spaniard is yet to score his first point in the 2025 season.

Speaking after the VSC during the Imola GP, Alonso came over the team radio and said:

"Our race is over, we got lucky but everything is wrong for us this year."

As previously mentioned, Alonso is yet to score a single point in the 2025 F1 championship. His teammate, Stroll has already amassed 14 points after strong showings in the first two races of the year at Australia and China respectively, and sits 10th in the Drivers' standings.

Alonso is now entering his third year at Aston Martin, and the 2x world champion's move over from Alpine has not changed his fortunes too much. It looked like the right move in 2023 when he ended the season fourth in the drivers' standings and with eight podiums to his name, but the Silverstone-based team has taken a nosedive in performance since then.

