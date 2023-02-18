"I'm here to win" - Pierre Gasly shares his 'mentality' going into 2023 F1 season with Alpine

Pierre Gasly is determined to win as he begins his journey at Alpine. During the 2023 F1 car launch, Gasly talked about bringing something new to the team. The driver admitted that he's very impressed with what he has seen in the team and that there isn't a need to do anything radical to reach the front.

They just need to fine-tune a few things, and that would be enough to bring the team to the front. Alpine will be Gasly's second shot at a top team. The French driver was promoted to Red Bull in 2019 after a season in Torro Rosso. Inability to handle the pressure and not performjng at a good enough level saw him lose his seat midway through the season.

Since then, the French driver impressed one and all at AlphaTauri and even won a race. Gasly's stint at Alpine will be his second shot at the team. Talking about the potential impact he could have, he said:

“I think it’s not about bringing something which is new, it’s just implementing and coming with my freshness, my speed, my youth, my motivation and dedication. (I’ll try) to bring the discipline that I put myself (under) on a daily basis with training, getting myself as prepared as I can, (and) this mentality, to the team, which they have already, from what I’ve seen."

He added:

"There’s not really big changes to be made; it’s more trying to show my commitment to the team that I’m here to win. We need every single person in the team to also give the best they can to allow us to perform and fight against the top three, but I definitely see that we have all the tools available."

Pierre Gasly vs Esteban Ocon could prove to be an interesting battle

Gasly and Ocon have known each other since childhood, but the two drivers had a fallout as they grew up. The two drivers will team up at Alpine this season jostling to find the upper hand.

At stake is the position to be the leader of the team and the driver who beats the other will guide the team forward. In Ocon and Gasly, Alpine have two very competitive drivers, and their battle could prove to be very competitive.

