I'm not worried”: Isack Hadjar opens up on his future with Red Bull beyond 2025

The in-form French driver, Isack Hadjar, has been in the limelight since grabbing his maiden podium in the Dutch Grand Prix. While he drives for the junior outfit Racing Bulls, Hadjar opened up about his thoughts on his future with the parent company, Red Bull.

Ad

Hadjar has impressed F1 analysts and fans alike with his performances in the 2025 season. Last week's Dutch Grand Prix was the standout. Firstly, he secured a shocking fourth place in qualifying and then backed it up with a P3 in the main race, courtesy of Lando Norris' late DNF.

In recent times, there have been talks in the paddock about Hadjar possibly replacing Yuki Tsunoda at Red Bull for the 2026 season. However, nothing concrete has come out yet.

Ad

Trending

Amid the speculation, the 20-year-old was asked for his take on his future within Red Bull. He replied, during a conversation with Planet F1:

"I don’t know myself, so I can’t help you. To be honest, it’s nothing really new to me. The road to F1 was more than uncertain as well. I’m used to not really knowing what I’m going to do next. So I’m used to living [in] the present and giving my maximum. I’m not worried, and I’m just focused."

Ad

The 2025 Formula 1 season is 15 rounds down, and following last week's Dutch Grand Prix, Isack Hadjar finds himself in the top 10 of the drivers' standings. The rookie driver is equal on points with Sauber's Nico Hulkenberg.

"It's a bit unreal": Isack Hadjar on his shocking podium in Dutch GP

While Isack Hadjar has stressed that he was not worried about his future within the Red Bull pool of drivers in Formula 1, he also talked about his podium finish in Zandvoort. He did not shy away from expressing his surprise at the result.

Ad

Hadjar said:

"It feels a bit unreal. What was most surprising for me was keeping that fourth place for the whole race. Unfortunately for Lando, we took advantage of his [retirement], but we made no mistakes.

"The car was on rails the whole weekend, and I’m really happy about myself because I really maximised what I had, made no mistakes and brought home the podium, so I’m so happy for my guys."

Ad

The fight in the Formula 1 midfield is incredibly tight in the ongoing 2025 F1 season. While Isack Hadjar is in 10th place in the drivers' standings, he and his teammate, Liam Lawson, have work to do in the upcoming rounds for the Constructors' tussle.

Racing Bulls is in eighth place (60 points) in the Constructors' Championship and is behind Aston Martin (62 points) and Williams (80 points).

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rishabh Negi Rishabh Negi has a wealth of experience working in motorsports (4000+). When not glued to a screen, he is usually away from the hustle and bustle of a city, hiking mountains, and exploring scenic places. Additionally, he is an ardent supporter of the Arsenal Football Club. Know More