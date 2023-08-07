“I maintain constant communication with my psychologist”: Sergio Perez reveals how he tackles F1 pressure

The second seat at Red Bull comes with relentless pressure. Sergio Perez is the driver facing the brunt of this pressure in the 2023 season. Despite a strong start to the year, Perez has struggled in recent races, leading to speculations about his future with the team.

However, in a candid interview with Mundo Deportivo, the Mexican driver opened up about how he copes with the demanding challenges of his role and maintains his mental strength.

Sergio Perez's 2023 season commenced with promise, sparking excitement for a potential title battle with his teammate, Max Verstappen. Unfortunately, the dreams of such a duel faded as Checo faced difficulties on the track.

Prior to the Hungarian Grand Prix, he had failed to advance to Q3 since the Miami Grand Prix in May. The return of another former Red Bull #2 driver, Daniel Ricciardo, also fueled rumors about Pérez's future with the team.

However, the Hungarian Grand Prix marked a turning point for Checo. He managed to reach Q3 and secured a podium finish, earning praise from Red Bull Team Principal Christian Horner.

Despite the ups and downs, Sergio Perez revealed that his decade-long experience in F1 has taught him to stay calm amid the constant rumors about his future.

"I’ve seen it all already and that helps you to be a bit calm in this sense and to remember that we are here to enjoy ourselves. It is our dream and the important thing is, despite everything, to enjoy it.”

Speaking about how he manages to cope with the demanding nature of F1 and maintain his mental fortitude, Sergio Pérez revealed a key aspect of his approach. It is maintaining regular communication with his psychologist.

"The mental part is very important to be able to be calm now. It's something that I have worked hard at with my psychologist, and I think we are in a very good state of mind. I maintain constant communication with my psychologist."

Red Bull has Sergio Perez's back "completely"

Regarding the current season, the Mexican's focus remains solely on the 2023 championship. Despite facing tough competition from Charles Leclerc last year, Pérez aims to secure the second place behind Verstappen this season.

He underlined that his early-season form is the reason for his current position in the championship standings.

"If I’m still second in the World Cup [sic] after the bad run I’ve had, it’s because of my good start to the year. My only objective now is to return to that level and I don’t think beyond that. I don’t think about 2025.”

Amid all the speculation and pressure, Sergio Perez made it clear that Red Bull supports him wholeheartedly. He feels loved and backed by the entire team, which gives him the confidence to tackle the challenges ahead.

“Completely. I feel the support of the whole team.”

As the season progresses, all eyes will be on Sergio Perez as he strives to deliver consistent performances and prove his worth as the second seat at Red Bull.