"I need to be careful with what I say now": Max Verstappen addresses retirement rumors

Max Verstappen believes he will stay in the sport until the end of his contract with Red Bull, which expires at the end of 2028.

Speaking to media outlets including Sportskeeda ahead of the 2023 Azerbaijan GP, the Dutchman felt that at some point he will evaluate continuing in the sport if he stops enjoying racing.

Asked if he was really thinking about quitting the sport due to the revised sprint format or changes, Max Verstappen replied:

“I need to be careful with what I say now. But I have ways said that anyway even if there won’t be any more sprint races or whatever, but if we keep expanding the calendar and the whole weekend is that long, at one point you question yourself- is it worth it?. I mean I do like racing, I look like winning."

"I know of course with the salary and everything, you have a good life but is it actually a good life? I think sometimes you know at a point, you get to a point in your career, maybe where you want to do other stuff. And I know that I have a contract until the end of ‘28 and then will review again."

"But I do feel if it is getting at one point too much, then it’s time for a change. You always have to be talking to yourself and looking at yourself- are you still fully motivated and do you love what you do? At the moment that is definitely the case but there will for sure be a point where you want to do, maybe other stuff as well.”

Clarifying his comments from Australia about considering early retirement due to the direction F1 is taking, Max Verstappen explained that it is not just the sprint races but also the longer calendars that strip the joy from racing. He believes he will come to a point where he will feel like questioning his continuity in the sport.

Insisting that he will be in the sport at least until his current contract expires, the Dutchman felt that if he stops enjoying racing he might consider looking at another series. While he enjoys racing, perks and the salary at the moment, he revealed that he often questions whether all of it is worth it.

Max Verstappen feels an outsider might not always agree with his internal view about the sport

Max Verstappen feels an outsider might not agree with his frustrations about the sport changing and taking a different direction. The Dutchman explained that from the outset it can look privileged and luxurious to have a career in F1, but it can have its limits.

Further explaining his frustrations with the long calendar and the changes, the Red Bull champion said:

“Sometimes this sounds very weird for people from the outside because they are like ‘you are in Formula 1, you are winning’. And probably I would have said the same if I was in their position."

"But once you are in it, it is not always how it looks like or how people think you know how life is. Yes it is great, you can do a lot of things, very independent. But there is always a limit to certain things.”

Often expressing his discontent at the direction the sport is taking, Max Verstappen has left no stone turned to be vocal about the sport steering away from its original DNA.

While changes in the sport, including the sprint format, have been from a fan perspective and business perspective, it could force drivers into early retirement, especially the long calendars.

