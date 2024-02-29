"I need to decide if I want to keep racing": Fernando Alonso's surprise admission about his future

Aston Martin F1 driver Fernando Alonso stated that he was unsure about his future amidst talks of a potential Mercedes drive in the 2025 season.

The two-time world champion's contract with the Silverstone-based team expires at the end of the season and his consistent results in the 2023 season have made him a viable candidate for other teams on the grid for a potential drive.

Speaking in the pre-race press conference ahead of the season opener, Fernando Alonso shut down the rumors of joining Mercedes by stating that he needed to assess his future in the sport after a few races into the 2024 season. He said:

"First of all I need to decide if I want to keep racing - that will be the first thing I need to decide in a few weeks or a few races time."

The Spaniard added:

"I feel great now but I know it's a demanding calendar and in 2026, there are a different set of regulations as well, which may be tempting or maybe not, I don't know. But yeah, let's see. As I said at the car launch, I will wait a few races to decide."

Former F1 world champion chimes in on Fernando Alonso's comments about his future

Former F1 world champion Damon Hill stated that he believed Fernando Alonso's comments about his future and pointed out that it wasn't a negotiating tactic from the 42-year-old.

As per Sky Sports, the 1996 world champion said (via Crash.net):

“Fernando has been driving an awfully long time and the seasons are getting longer. ned a few times, last year, which made me think - he was talking about the commitment needed to do this job. It is unbelievable to keep at the sharp end, as he’s done, for that length of time."

Hill added:

"You put on the back burner all the other things that, in the back of your mind, you think ‘I wouldn’t mind having a look at that, someday’. But you will never get the time if you’re driving. That starts to become a pull. He sounded sincere about that. It wasn’t a negotiating tactic, I don’t think.”

It will be fascinating to see if Fernando Alonso will continue his journey with Aston Martin after the current season if the AMR24 doesn't perform as per his expectations, and whether it will prove to be a catalyst in his decision to join another team on the grid or leave the sport once again as he did at the end of the 2018 season.