"I don't need to improve on this" - Max Verstappen on the thrills of F1 2021 season

Max Verstappen believes there was nothing to improve on when it comes to the drama or entertainment value of the intense 2021 season. The newly crowned F1 champion felt it was a rare season, which will not be repeated when it comes to entertainment value and thrills.

Speaking to former F1 driver David Coulthard in an exclusive interview for carnext.com, Verstappen said:

“I don’t need to improve on this. For me, it doesn't need to be like this every single year. You cannot last a long time in Formula 1 like that, but I'm happy of course how it played out. It was an amazing season I think, a lot of unpredictable things happened.”

The Dutchman's hard-fought maiden title witnessed twists and turns in a season that has become a rare piece of racing history. The unpredictable nature of the season startled Verstappen, who had to put up a relentless fight to become the world champion.

Max Verstappen believes an inter-team battle is much more exciting than one-team domination in the sport

It's not the first time in the V6 hybrid era where Mercedes have been challenged by another team — they were challenged by Ferrari from 2017 to 2019. The fight between Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen, and their respective teams Mercedes and Red Bull, however, is the closest fight the Silver Arrows have faced.

Explaining the reason behind the excitement this season, the Dutchman said:

“Of course, the two teams fighting each other, that is always exciting rather than one team dominating, and it's just the two team-mates basically fighting.”

The 2021 F1 season saw Mercedes claim a record eighth constructors' championship title. The drivers' championship, which has been dominated by Mercedes drivers for seven years since 2014, six of it by Hamilton, however, was snatched by Max Verstappen.

While the constructors' title means money and shared revenue for teams, the drivers' championship is a title with fame and glory. It is in this glory that Max Verstappen basks as he prepares for his title defense in 2022.

