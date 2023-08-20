“I would never admit that I am not the best in the paddock”: Max Verstappen on believing in his abilities 

Reigning world champion Max Verstappen has opened up about the mental fortitude required to be a successful F1 driver, as he believes winning starts with belief in one's own abilities.

In an interview with Dutch media outlet De Telegraaf, Verstappen spoke about the mindset required to survive and succeed in the fast-paced world of Formula 1. Verstappen says he will never admit he's not the best in the paddock, as it never leads to success.

When asked about his winning attitude, the two-time world champion stated that keeping a confident outlook and complete belief in his own abilities was the path to success.

“As a driver you should always think like that, I think. Otherwise you will never be successful. Even if you are not the best driver, you still have to radiate that and think of yourself. For example, I would never admit that I am not the best in the paddock,” he said.

The Red Bull driver, who has hit a purple patch in recent years, stated that he always had faith in his own abilities even during the years before winning his first championship.

“I have never asked myself the question: am I as good as I think I am? Sometimes it doesn't quite come out, there are some unfortunate moments and you might force a little more,” he answered when asked if he doubted himself.

Max Verstappen on the Miami GP podium

Max Verstappen also recalled a tough time in his career when he was grilled by the media for a mistake he made during the Monaco GP weekend in 2018.

“That was the case at the beginning of 2018. I remember well when I pressed the reset button after the Monaco Grand Prix. Then I thought: grind everything and just start over. Since the race after, in Canada, things have also gone well. Those stupid questions at the time about my riding style and form drove me crazy,” he said.

Such relentless mentality has helped the Dutchman cope with tough times earlier in his career and propelled him to become a dominant force in F1.

Max Verstappen reveals he had doubts about continuing with Red Bull

Max Verstappen was promoted to Red Bull in 2016 and made an impact in his maiden start by winning the race. However, wins didn't come as frequently for him as in recent times, and the driver shared that he was not always sure about his future at the Austrian-British outfit.

Verstappen shared that he did have doubts about Red Bull's trajectory during Mercedes' domination last decade.

"I did think: will it still work here?" he said."But we always got back together in the end. A lot has happened within the team over the years. Just look at the switch of engine supplier, from Renault to Honda, and the way in which they are now working on their own engine. There was always something to look forward to. That was the deciding factor to extend my contract.”

The partnership between the 25-year-old and his team will undergo another major test in 2026, when Red Bull starts manufacturing its own engines. While Max Verstappen admits he won't "drive around in the midfield" for the team, he has faith in the engineers to deliver a winning engine.