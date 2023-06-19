"I never expected to be on these kinds of numbers":  Max Verstappen supremacy continues as he scores record-equalling win at the 2023 F1 Canadian GP

Max Verstappen stormed the way to victory at the 2023 F1 Canadian GP, equalling Ayrton Senna's total wins with 41 GP victories. The Red Bull driver won from pole position, fending off Fernando Alonso and Lewis Hamilton brilliantly over the 70-lap race.

Huge congratulations to everyone in the team What an achievement 100 #F1 Race WINS for Red Bull RacingHuge congratulations to everyone in the team @redbullracing What an achievement 100 #F1 Race WINS for Red Bull Racing 👏Huge congratulations to everyone in the team @redbullracing 💪 What an achievement 🙌 https://t.co/fi292sZjjf

Verstappen's win in Montreal means that Red Bull's record of having won every race so far remains unchanged. The Dutchman put his RB19 on pole on a rainy Saturday, showing his immense comfort in intermittent conditions. While the race didn't see any rain, the 25-year-old managed his car brilliantly, putting in a near-perfect drive despite the safety car.

The 25-year-old also gifted Red Bull their 100th victory in the sport, giving the team yet another reason to celebrate in 2023. Speaking about his most recent victory to Jenson Button in Parc Ferme after the race, Max Verstappen said:

"Yeah, it's amazing. I never expected to be on these kind of numbers myself as well. Yeah, we keep enjoying and we keep working hard but today has been a great day again."

Christian Horner on Max Verstappen's ability that shows he's on 'another level'

Christian Horner recently shared an intriguing event that occurred during the second practice session in Spain.

In the midst of his interaction with his race engineer, Max Verstappen displayed his astonishing capabilities by identifying the sound of Helmut Marko's phone ringing in the background. This occurrence not only highlights Verstappen's remarkable talent but also underscores his ability to maintain focus while skillfully maneuvering his RB19 at high speeds on the track.

Following the incident, the team confirmed its authenticity, adding a touch of amusement to the situation. Christian Horner, recognizing Verstappen's exceptional performance, commended his extraordinary attention to detail, which he exhibited even while pushing the limits of what an F1 car can achieve.

Speaking about Max Verstappen, Horner said:

"I think in 2016 it was very 'raw'. He was incredibly fast, huge, and naturally talented. He still has that natural speed and tremendous ability. But I think what he has now is the experience, the roundness and the [mental] ability."

Horner continued:

"Recognizing Helmut Marko's phone ringing inside the car, [it shows that] he has an extra attention that has put him on another level and I think the best thing about him is that he keeps improving."

With Verstappen's dominance only likely to increase as he progresses in his career, it will be interesting to watch the Dutchman.

