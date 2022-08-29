"I never expected Max to win that race"- Red Bull boss rates 2022 F1 Belgian GP victory as one of the 'biggest team performances’

Red Bull team chief Christian Horner was left in awe of Max Verstappen's effortless victory at the 2022 F1 Belgian GP. He felt that the win along with the fastest lap and overall result made it one of the best weekends for his team.

While claiming that he did not expect Verstappen to win the race, Horner expressed surprise at managing to clinch the win and a 1-2 result for the team with Sergio Perez. Speaking to Sky Sports F1 after the race, he said:

“I think that’s one of our biggest team performances. I never expected Max [Verstappen] to win that race and particularly get to the front so quickly, with Checo [Sergio Perez] right there as well, the fastest lap, a one-two finish, it couldn’t have been better for us today.”

Commenting on the overall race weekend in Belgium, the Red Bull honcho said:

“It was one of those weekends where we were just right in the window with our car and everything worked beautifully. It was an amazing performance; I think it’s absolutely right up there with the very best that we achieved back in 2010.”

The reigning world champion's resurgence from P14 to P1 in 18 laps might be the record for the quickest recovery drive in the history of the sport. Horner also felt that the track, weather, and car functioned perfectly to deliver the perfect team result.

Red Bull boss surprised by Max Verstappen's recovery drive

Christian Horner was startled by Max Verstappen's quick recovery drive and praised his patience. He felt the Dutchman was in his own league while his Mexican teammate delivered just as the team expected out of him.

Speaking of Verstappen's amazing recovery drive, Horner said:

“Amazing performance by Max. He wasn’t greedy at the start, he was very patient, particularly down at Eau Rouge, and he just picked his way through it. An incredible performance, and he just threaded his way safely through the field. Max I think has been exemplary this weekend and Checo was doing absolutely everything that was asked of him.”

Karun Chandhok @karunchandhok



Incredible speed from 14th to 1st in 18 laps….Incredible speed from @Max33Verstappen & Red Bull this weekend! 14th to 1st in 18 laps…. Incredible speed from @Max33Verstappen & Red Bull this weekend!

The current result puts Max Verstappen 93 points ahead of his teammate Sergio Perez and 98 points ahead of his title rival Charles Leclerc in the drivers’ standings. In the constructors' standings, Red Bull are comfortably leading Ferrari by 118 points.

Edited by Anurag C