"I am never going to recover" - Lewis Hamilton discusses his mental state after Brazil Grand Prix DSQ

Lewis Hamilton has had his fair share of ups and downs this season. Arguably the biggest emotional rollercoaster for him was when he was disqualified after the Friday qualifying and had to start the sprint qualifying in last place at the Brazilian Grand Prix.

To the surprise of many, Lewis Hamilton showed an unbelievable turn of speed that helped him climb his way through the field in both sprint qualifying and then in the race to overtake Max Verstappen for the lead and win the race.

After the race, Lewis Hamilton spoke about what went through his mind when he found out about the disqualification. Speaking to the Sun, Hamilton also recapped how the entire season had panned out for him.

"This year has been amazing too. There was a period at the beginning of the year where we just won in Bahrain and then we had a good couple of races before then really falling behind.

"They were three or four-tenths ahead and it was like, 'shoot, we don't have a development coming', so it has been a real challenge and I love it.

"The team and I are closer than we have ever been. Everyone has lifted their game. I am proud of everything we have done. There were times when we were 35 points behind in the Constructors' Championship and at that point and at the time it feels impossible.

"But somehow we recovered and then you go to Brazil and when I got that message I was disqualified, my heart sank. I was like 'there is no matter how good I am, I am never going to recover and I am going to lose at least, I might get back to fourth or fifth from there'. But then we won the race," Hamilton said.

Lewis Hamilton resumes his battle with Max Verstappen at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton will resume his pursuit of Max Verstappen in the championship at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix. The Red Bull driver leads the championship by 8 points and will be looking to defend his lead on a track that looks like it should favor Mercedes. However, with walls nearby, it will be interesting to see how much of a role the safety car plays in this race.

Interesting times ahead for F1 as the season reaches its last leg.

