"I never look at the stats" - Max Verstappen gives his take on pole-sitter statistics for Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

With the 2021 F1 World Championship title fight in the balance, Max Verstappen clinched pole position after the Qualifying session. The pole sitter has come out as the winner in the last six races at the Yas Marina.

When asked about it in a post-qualification interview, the Dutchman clarified that he "never looks at the stats" and was focussed for tomorrow's race. Verstappen said:

"First of all, I never look at the stats because these things can change at the start or in the first lap- I just need to focus on what we can control as a team. I am not gonna do anything different from what I have been normally doing."

Verstappen looked strong in the qualifying session, coming as close as four thousandths of a second to seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton. He clocked in an impressive 1:22:109s on his first run in Q3 with help from his Mexican teammate Sergio Perez. It looked like a well-orchestrated tow effort from Red Bull.

Formula 1 @F1



Verstappen and Perez pulled off a piece of aerodynamic genius during qualifying in Abu Dhabi ☄️



🇦🇪 Slingshot... engaged ✅Verstappen and Perez pulled off a piece of aerodynamic genius during qualifying in Abu Dhabi ☄️ #AbuDhabiGP 🇦🇪 #F1 Slingshot... engaged ✅Verstappen and Perez pulled off a piece of aerodynamic genius during qualifying in Abu Dhabi ☄️#AbuDhabiGP 🇦🇪 #F1 https://t.co/CVlSeJdhsv

Max Verstappen and Redbull have the upperhand going into the race

The Red Bull team of Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez seem to have a slight upperhand going into the final race. It is all thanks to a good qualifying performance today at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. The duo clinched P1 and P4 respectively.

Lewis Hamilton could be under pressure tomorrow. The fact that his Finnish teammate Valtteri Bottas is at P6 will not help the Brit either in the pursuit of his 8th title tomorrow.

Also Read Article Continues below

Edited by Aditya Singh