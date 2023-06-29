"I would never smash a set of headphones up": Red Bull boss Christian Horner questions Toto Wolff's mannerisms in the heat of the moment

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner doubted Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff's ability to handle pressure while talking about the 2021 incident when the latter was seen smashing his headphones on the table during an intense moment. Horner added that he would never smash a pair of headphones during an outrage.

The 2021 season saw one of the biggest rivalries not only between two teams and drivers but also two team principals; Horner and Wolff. There were many moments of intense heat between the two during races as Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton battled each other for the world championship.

One such moment did not go easy on Toto Wolff during the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, when the Red Bull and Mercedes made contact on-track, damaging the latter's front wing. Wolff, in a fit of rage, smashed his headphones on the table, which became quite iconic.

However, Red Bull's boss does not see it as very professional, mentioning no matter how much pressure he is under, he would never smash a pair of headphones. PlanetF1 quoted him,

"Any sport is a mind game but when you see a camp part losing it and smashing a set of headphones up you think ‘OK, you’re feeling the pressure.’ And if he is feeling the pressure, then everybody else around him is feeling the pressure, because pressure permeates from the top."

"I would never smash a set of headphones up."

Contrary to Red Bull boss, Toto Wolff makes no apology for smashing headphones

Coincidentally, in a recent video released by Sky Sports on Twitter, the Mercedes boss can be seen talking about emotions and anger in the world of Formula 1. Mentioning specifically the 'headphone smashing' incident, he mentioned that he is very emotional and tries to remain authentic with his emotions during times like that.

"I'm just trying to be authentic. I'm very emotional, having my heart on my sleeves. I'm taking it badly when somebody tries to harm the team," Wolff said.

Although he stated that he has his heart on his sleeves all of the time, he added that he wasn't completely proud of the incident that took place during the 2021 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix. He also revealed that his emotional approach has gotten him in trouble early in life as well:

"Sometimes the headphones break and when I see that, I'm not proud. My emotions and put me into trouble when I was an adolescent also, but it's just who I am."

