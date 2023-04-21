"I never thought I'd see the day" - Fans bewildered as Fernando Alonso-Taylor Swift dating rumors surface

F1 fans were left bewildered when reports emerged that two-time world champion Fernando Alonso could be dating American singer Taylor Swift.

Alonso, who's driving for Aston Martin F1 Racing this season, recently announced that he separated from his girlfriend, F1 journalist Andrea Schlager. Meanwhile, Swift recently ended her six-year relationship with actor Joe Alwyn.

Bizarrely, many on social media believe that the duo might be going out with each other post their respective breakups. One took to social media to reveal that he never thought Alonso and Swift would be linked together:

"I never thought I’d see the day that Taylor Swift and Fernando Alonso were rumored to be dating."

soph @bfcredbull i never thought i’d see the day that taylor swift and fernando alonso were rumored to be dating i never thought i’d see the day that taylor swift and fernando alonso were rumored to be dating https://t.co/v7xFJO0x8w

Here are some reactions:

ahmed baokbah 🇸🇦🏎✈️ @ahmed_baokbah The height difference between Fernando Alonso and Taylor Swift when they pull up to paddock The height difference between Fernando Alonso and Taylor Swift when they pull up to paddock https://t.co/4zlLaCrHK5

ٍ @carlossainzgirl fernando alonso and taylor swift as a couple? fernando alonso and taylor swift as a couple? https://t.co/Ca9XVdoRoC

Charlotte 🚑📞 @chippa_chop won't lie Taylor Swift and Fernando Alonso dating wasn't on my 2023 bingo card won't lie Taylor Swift and Fernando Alonso dating wasn't on my 2023 bingo card 😂 https://t.co/Lzqp2wKWZ6

flor @florbb i did not just read a rumor that taylor swift and fernando alonso are seeing each other be ffr i did not just read a rumor that taylor swift and fernando alonso are seeing each other be ffr https://t.co/KDJRm2nRka

"He's really friendly, and he's a really nice guy" - Yuki Tsunoda on Fernando Alonso

AlphaTauri driver Yuki Tsunoda has said that he still cannot believe that he's racing against his childhood hero Fernando Alonso. He said on the Beyond the Grid podcast:

"Well, I respect the other drivers obviously, but I’m a fan of Fernando because my dad loves Fernando. When I went to the Suzuka Grand Prix when I was 12, my dad was saying that Fernando’s driving out of the last corner was consistently close to the white line, and he was nailing every lap. Since then, I watched Fernando, and I still can’t believe I’m racing with him. It’s just incredible. I didn’t expect at that point that I’d be racing with him in 13 years."

The Japanese added that Alonso is a very nice guy and always treats him well:

"Yeah definitely. He's really friendly, and he's a really nice guy. I wanted to do a helmet swap since I became a Formula 1 driver, but I was too nervous to ask him to swap the helmets.

"At one point, maybe last year, he actually said ‘Yuki, let’s do a helmet swap!’ Literally, my brain blows up, and I tried not to show my happiness fully in front of him. It feels a bit embarrassing, but yeah, in my heart, I was just really happy and after that day I just called straight away to dad. And I still can’t believe I’m racing with him, just incredible.

Tsunoda and Alonso will look to have many more battles on the track.

