“I didn't have one lap where I could relax a little”: Fernando Alonso reviews a tough P2 finish in Montreal after a great battle with Lewis Hamilton

Fernando Alonso grabbed another podium in the 2023 season after finishing P2 in the Canadian Grand Prix, following race leader Max Verstappen closely and defending his position from Lewis Hamilton at the same time.

Alonso, who started the race from P2 itself, had a tough fight with Lewis Hamilton throughout the race. Mercedes and Aston Martin are engaged in a tightly contested battle this season, but the Spaniard defended excellently against Hamilton.

During the post-race interview, Jenson Button asked Alonso if the race matched his expectations. Alonso said:

"Yes, we were hoping to challenge the Red Bull but we lost a place at the start with Lewis and then it was a battle with the Mercedes and Lewis was pushing all the race. So I didn't have one lap where I could relax a little bit so it was an amazing battle."

Fernando Alonso believes the car had more pace than he showed at the Canadian GP

For a brief period, Fernando Alonso could smell victory in the race when Max Verstappen, the race leader, had come down to pit again and there was only a five-second gap between the two drivers. However, Alonso was asked by his team to "lift and coast more," due to a rear-break issue, which allowed Verstappen to extend his lead.

When asked about the issue that the car was dealing with, Alonso said that he wasn't aware of the exact problem. He stated:

"I don't know. Really they didn't tell me so maybe was not to make me worry too much but I don't know. I felt the car okay. But I was just following the instructions."

Fernando Alonso also mentioned that maybe the Aston Martin has more pace than he was able to show in the Canadian GP due to the car issues. He was optimistic about being able to challenge Verstappen for a win in the upcoming races. He added:

"So yeah. Hopefully, that means that we have got even more pace. So, next one, putting more pressure on Max."

Poll : 0 votes