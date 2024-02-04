"I probably wasn’t being pushed as much as I’m pushing myself now": Lewis Hamilton's teammate George Russell reflects on a disappointing 2023 season

Mercedes driver and Lewis Hamilton's teammate George Russell has claimed that he wasn't pushed much in his junior categories as he has been in F1.

The young British driver has been on par with Lewis Hamilton for the past two seasons, with the two sharing the honors in terms of head-to-head in the Driver's Championship. Russell, although, had a pretty difficult 2023 season and finished five places down in the standings compared to his seven-time world champion teammate who ended third.

Speaking with Autosport, George Russell opened up about the expectations he puts on himself and the competition he has faced in F1. He said:

“This is when you push yourself. I could comfortably lift my foot off the gas pedal and drive a percent below the limit and I could sit here right now and tell you that I wouldn’t make a single mistake.

“And probably when I sit through my championship years [in GP3 and Formula 2 in 2017 and 2018 respectively], I probably wasn’t being pushed as much as I’m pushing myself now."

The 25-year-old added:

“I’m purposely trying to push myself further and beyond, and I’m not satisfied with just being on par with my team-mate in qualifying or whatever it may be – [like in 2022 when] we were very even across the whole season."

Mercedes team boss reflects on George Russell taking over from Lewis Hamilton

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff has expressed confidence that George Russell could take over from Lewis Hamilton as the team leader after Hamilton's exit from the team at the end of the 2024 season.

The Austrian heaped praise on the young Briton, calling him 'quick' and 'intelligent'. Toto Wolff has been quoted as saying by motorsport.com:

“George has the potential to be the next lead driver in the team. I couldn't wish for a new team leader when Lewis leaves. No doubt about that. We've such a solid foundation, such a quick and talented and intelligent guy in a car that we just need to take the right choice for the second driver, the second seat.”

George Russell will be gunning to have a stronger 2024 season and finish ahead of Lewis Hamilton to further cement his status in the team and the sport.

Mercedes is yet to announce a driver replacement for the seven-time world champion after it was reported that Hamilton will be leaving the team after 11 years for rivals Ferrari.