“I am quite a loyal person” - Max Verstappen open to seeing out entire F1 career at Red Bull

Max Verstappen has claimed that he is a 'loyal person' amidst reports of him leaving Red Bull to join archrivals Mercedes for the 2025 season. The three-time world champion has been rumored to leave the Austrian team due to the ongoing internal power struggle within the organization since the beginning of the season.

The Dutch driver is arguably the best in the sport at the moment and many teams, including Mercedes, would like to sign him given the opportunity. However, he shot down all the rumors regarding his future as he sees himself finishing his career with them.

Speaking with The Guardian, Max Verstappen said:

“I am quite a loyal person and it is something that means a lot to me. That is what I request from the team and so far that has always been great and that is what I want to keep for a long time. It would be amazing to finish my career here at Red Bull. All the years staying basically at one team would be incredible.”

Trending

He further stated that he would love it if the reports of him leaving the team weren't swirling after every race weekend, adding:

“I would rather not have these stories, these things going on within the team. We just have to deal with it and move on from it. I am contracted to the team to do my job, that’s performance, that’s what I am focused on.

"I am not a politician, I am not someone who likes to be political. I just focus on the performance with the people around me, try to distract myself from, let’s say, the negative.”

Max Verstappen 'happy' with the Red Bull Powertrains investment ahead of the 2026 rule change

Max Verstappen has stated that he is 'happy' with his position in the team and the sport, and also provided an update regarding the Powertrains ahead of the new engine regulations in the 2026 season.

As per F1.com, the Red Bull driver pointed out that they have to focus on improving the performance, saying:

“I’m happy where I’m at. There’s so much investment going on as well with the engine side of things [at Red Bull Powertrains], and I’m happy. We just need to keep on working and keep on trying to improve our package. But yeah, that’s the only thing that I’m thinking about at the moment."

Max Verstappen has a contract with the Milton-Keynes outfit until the end of the 2028 season which he signed after winning his first world title in 2021.

Since then, he has enjoyed dominance like no other in the sport, winning every championship since 2022. He is in contention to win his fourth successive title in 2024 as he is leading Charles Leclerc by 31 points after eight races.