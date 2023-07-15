“I really don’t care what position I finish in this year”: Lewis Hamilton only focused on challenging Max Verstappen for the 2024 F1 title

Lewis Hamilton is committed to challenging Max Verstappen for the 2024 F1 title. Despite his current standings in the 2023 championship, Hamilton's sights are set firmly on the future.

With a staggering 134-point deficit behind championship leader Verstappen, Hamilton's chances of clinching an eighth world title this year seem slim, even with substantial improvements from his Mercedes team. As he embarks on his 17th season as an F1 driver, the British racing icon has made it clear that his eyes are fixed on the ultimate prize.

During a recent interview with Channel 4, Lewis Hamilton opened up about his perspective on the ongoing 2023 campaign. Reflecting on the challenges faced by his team in the previous year, he described it as an incredibly difficult season and emphasized the importance of learning from those experiences.

Hamilton said:

"If we’re competing like last year towards the end of this season, on one side that’s a good thing on another, the other teams have probably switched off and focused on the next year."

Hamilton also expressed his indifference towards his position in the current standings, emphasizing his primary goal of providing valuable development input to his team.

Hamilton's main focus lies in working closely with his team to ensure that the car's development heads in the right direction. His ultimate dream is to have a well-balanced car with optimal rear downforce, efficiency, and competitiveness against other teams.

Looking beyond the current season, Lewis Hamilton envisions a scenario where Mercedes hits the ground running from the very first race or test session of 2024. The 38-year-old said:

"I really don’t care what position I finish in this year. I’m just focused on just trying to give the best development information for the team, working with the guys to make sure we steer this car in the right way and when we start the first race or the first test next year we hit the ground running."

With Lewis Hamilton's crosshairs on the next season, it'll be interesting to see how the remainder of the current campaign pans out for the seven-time world champion.

Lewis Hamilton shares insights on Mercedes' upcoming upgrades

Mercedes' quest to close the gap on Red Bull in the Constructors' Championship was bolstered by their latest upgrades ahead of the 2023 Silverstone GP.

After a disappointing eighth-place finish in the Austrian GP, Lewis Hamilton bounced back with a podium finish at his home race, securing third place behind Max Verstappen and Lando Norris.

Looking ahead to the Hungarian GP, Mercedes continue their relentless pursuit of improvement, working tirelessly to enhance their car's performance with each passing race.

Lewis Hamilton recently sat down with Channel 4, shedding light on the team's upcoming upgrades and offering insights into their progress. Reflecting on the recent developments, Hamilton expressed his satisfaction with the current state of the car, emphasizing the significant strides made by the team.

Speaking about the car they had in the 2022 season, he stated:

"The car was just... I can't say anymore, and obviously the work we've done towards the end of the year. Obviously, we had a good race [in Sao Paulo], but then to start this year again, kind of on the back foot."

Hamilton acknowledged that 2023 has been a more positive year for Mercedes, with notable podium finishes. However, he emphasized the challenge of predicting the team's trajectory as they continue to implement upgrades and refine their approach. The upcoming race in Hungary will see the introduction of a new wing, a crucial component that they have dedicated countless hours to perfect.

Hamilton said:

“We have a new wing this weekend so it’s not a huge update, but people work so hard just for that wing so I’m hoping that it helps us take a step in the right direction. Bit by bit as we bolt on these things, the car’s becoming more and more of a race car.”

Although the new wing may not constitute a drastic overhaul, Hamilton underscored the immense efforts invested by the team in their development. He expressed optimism that this upgrade, coupled with the incremental progress made through other enhancements, will propel the car in the right direction, bringing it closer to its full racing potential.

With the Hungarian GP on the horizon, all eyes will be on Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes, and their performance on the track.