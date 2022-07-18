"I really hope we end up ahead of England"- Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez pick their favorites ahead of 2022 FIFA World Cup 

Max Verstappen shared his wishlist for the upcoming 2022 FIFA World Cup. When the reigning world champion was questioned about where he felt the Netherlands would finish, he said that he hoped ahead of England:

"I really hope we end up ahead of England. I think they had their best chance during the European Championship. I hope people don't hate me now, but I'm just being honest. I'm not going to lie."

When questioned if the Netherlands could win the World Cup, Max Verstappen said that he had to be positive and hope for the best.

"I have to stay positive. I mean, you have to have a positive mindset before you enter a tournament. You have to believe that you can win, otherwise what's the point of going there?"

Max Verstappen's teammate, Sergio Perez, differed in his view. He felt the Netherlands football team was just not good enough to win the title this time around.

Sergio Pérez @SChecoPerez



Buena remontada y estamos en la pelea para la carrera de mañana, ¡Vamooos! #austrianGP Great recovery! We’re back in contention for tomorrow’s race, Vamoos!!! #NeverGiveUP Buena remontada y estamos en la pelea para la carrera de mañana, ¡Vamooos! Great recovery! We’re back in contention for tomorrow’s race, Vamoos!!! #NeverGiveUPBuena remontada y estamos en la pelea para la carrera de mañana, ¡Vamooos! 💪 #austrianGP https://t.co/ymVqhDRZbb

"Well I hope they [the Netherlands] believe it too. What's the point that you participate? Then you are so tired for nothing. I just don't think they have the right team for it. You [Verstappen/the Netherlands] don't have the best team to win the world championship."

Sergio Perez was further questioned on whether he believes Mexico can win the tournament. He didn't exude confidence in his home country either:

"I'm honestly not so positive about that either. But I hope I'm wrong and we'll go far."

Max Verstappen: For me its Netherlands, then Belgium, then Brazil

In the end, both Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez narrowed down their choices. For Perez, it was still a toss-up between Mexico, France, and Brazil. Meanwhile, Verstappen admitted that his priority was the Netherlands, then Belgium, and then finally, Brazil.

Perez ranked his choices, stating:

"I hope Brazil. They have a very good team and I think they have a good chance. Of course, I wish it would be Mexico, but, oh, and France, they will also be very strong."

Verstappen mentioned his picks in order:

"First, I am for the Netherlands. If they lose weight, I am for Belgium. If they lose weight, I switch to Brazil."

Seeing some of the F1 world's most beloved drivers interested in something other than driving fast cars certainly makes them all the more entertaining.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far