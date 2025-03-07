George Russell expressed his desire to see Donald Trump when the American arrived at the 2024 Miami Grand Prix last season. The Brit was walking away from the paddock, but the crowd cheering for Trump gathered his attention.

Season 7 of Netflix's Drive to Survive docuseries launched on Friday, giving F1 fans many glimpses behind the scenes during the entirety of the 2024 F1 season. This not only includes exclusive details regarding serious contract discussions and team rivalries but also a few hilarious and light-hearted moments.

One of these moments include Mercedes driver George Russell's reaction when he was told American President Donald Trump was in attendance at the 2024 Miami Grand Prix in episode 2 of the latest season. The Briton stopped in his tracks and expressed his desire to want to see Trump in the flesh.

The 78-year-old was not president at that time, as the Miami race was held in May 2024. But Trump is a global celebrity in his own right, who always garners international attention. Russell was no different, and wanted to get a glimpse of the 45th President of the United States.

"What's going on over there?", asked Russell, hearing the crowd cheer in the background," Russell said. [via Netflix's Drive to Survive]

"It's Trump? Oh my god, I really wanna see him." he added.

After watching this moment, many fans on social media started to speculate whether George Russell is a Trump fan or supporter. However, drawing conclusions from a brief 10-second reaction remains speculative. The moment could also simply reflect the British driver's excitement at spotting a well-known public figure for the first time.

The second episode of the latest season of the Netflix series focused on the newly forged rivalry between Max Verstappen and Lando Norris during the 2024 season. This put Miami in focus, as it was the playground for Norris' first career win in F1, as he managed to beat Verstappen to a win for the first time.

George Russell shares his 'world champion' ambitions

George Russell in the Mercedes garage during Day 1 of F1 Testing in Bahrain - Source: Getty

George Russell has shared his belief that his time to win a world championship will come in the near future. The Briton claimed that if he keeps on performing like he has been during his time with Mercedes, he will eventually reap the benefits.

Speaking to the BBC, the 27-year-old showcased his self-confidence about becoming a Drivers' World Champion in the future. He also claimed that needs to deliver strong performances on a consistent basis to ensure he can take the opportunity whenever it arises.

"I know my time will come, and I've just got to ensure that I keep on performing. And whether it's this year or next year, it'll come." [via BBC]

"If I keep delivering those results as I did over these last three years against the best driver of all time, I believe I will get myself in the fight and hopefully a world championship to my name." he added.

Also showcased in the latest season of DTS is Mercedes boss Toto Wolff considering his options before going for Kimi Antonelli as his Lewis Hamilton replacement for 2025. This decision also meant that the Austrian had entrusted Russell to move into the team leader role going into a new era for the Silver Arrows in F1.

