"I refuse to believe": Fans react to rumors of rift between Christian Horner and everyone else at Red Bull

As Red Bull team principal Christian Horner's F1 future hangs in the balance, recent reports from F1 Insider have suggested an ongoing rift between the Briton and multiple Red Bull Racing personnel.

After being subjected to allegations of inappropriate behavior, Christian Horner's future in Formula One has been a matter of speculation. The Briton, who assumes the role of team principal for the reigning constructors' champions, has been under investigation to determine his continuity with the Austrian outfit.

Recent reports have suggested that Christian Horner, 50, has damaged his relationships with key figures inside the Milton Keynes-based team. The Brit's relationships with legendary engineer Adrian Newey, advisor and key figure Helmut Marko and reigning three-time world champion Max Verstappen are said to have suffered over the last three seasons.

The report has caught the F1 enthusiasts by surprise, with fans expressing disbelief at the reported rift. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), one fan commented:

"Over the past three years, he has made himself the enemy of both Red Bull technical genius Adrian Newey, the family of superstar Max Verstappen and Red Bull chief consultant Helmut Marko I refuse to believe in that."

Expand Tweet

Referring to the team's success in the past three seasons, which includes three drivers' championships and two constructors' titles, a second user wrote:

"What possible reason there could be for the rumored hatred?"

Expand Tweet

A third fan echoed a similar sentiment, commenting:

"It doesnt make sense, surely a team couldnt operate this well if there was soo much tension at the top."

Expand Tweet

Here are some more fan reactions to the reports of Horner's severed relationships with others in the team:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Liberty Media putting pressure on Red Bull amidst Christian Horner allegations

In addition to reports of Horner's severed ties with his colleagues, F1 Insider has also reported that the American marketer Liberty Media is putting pressure on Red Bull about the Christian Horner situation. Liberty Media Corporation's acquisition of Formula One Racing in a $4.4 billion deal in 2017 marked a significant shift in the sport's ownership landscape.

Reports suggest that Formula 1 CEO Stefano Domenicali reached out to Dietrich Mateschitz, the 49% owner of Red Bull GmbH, at the behest of Liberty Media's US bosses.

The US owners of F1 promoter Liberty Media are reportedly serious about addressing issues relating to internal conflicts within teams. If such allegations are indeed real, the pressure from Liberty Media could further complicate matters for Christian Horner and Red Bull Racing.