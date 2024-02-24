"I refuse to call this a setback" - Daniel Ricciardo on his mindset ahead of return to the sport after hand surgery

Visa Cash App RB driver Daniel Ricciardo has refused to call his hand injury — which occurred during the Dutch Grand Prix last year — a "setback."

Ricciardo found himself on the hospital bed after he injured his left hand during the practice session at Zandvoort while protecting himself from Oscar Piastri's McLaren.

The fracture meant that the Aussie driver had to sit out five races while Liam Lawson served as his replacement at the Italian team, formerly known as AlphaTauri.

During the ninth episode of season six of Drive to Survive, Daniel Ricciardo, during his rehab, refused to give up and pointed out that the injury was part of his comeback and not a setback.

He said:

"I refuse to call this a setback and it's all my part of my comeback. I think there's a lot to prove, I would say to myself. I wish Zandvoort didn't happen, but I was like, 'I need to get back in an F1 car.'"

"I'm 34, but after everything that's kind of happened, I'm ready to take this one on. So yeah, F1 or nothing."

Daniel Ricciardo gives a realistic take on Visa Cash App RB's chances in 2024 season

Daniel Ricciardo stated that he was sure that the Visa Cash App RB wouldn't be fighting for podiums and pole position at the first race of the season next weekend.

Speaking to RacingNews365, the Aussie driver said:

"I am aware we're not going to be a pole position car next week but I like to think we are still in that midfield hunt and for us to start the season, if we find ourselves in Q3 and points on a Sunday, that's a good start."

"I think that's the goal. Whether we get it or not, time will tell, but I think that's the start. Then as the season goes on, as we learn a bit more about the car and working together with a lot of new personnel, I think that's when we can start to push the bar a little more," he added.

However, Daniel Ricciardo was hopeful that the podiums might be a reality as the season progresses as he added:

"I think, yeah, wins and podiums are a little bit of a wish, at the moment more than maybe a reality. But as the year goes on, I think we will progress and hopefully keep getting closer and closer to the front."