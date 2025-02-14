"I remember him beefing with teamLH over Lewis Hamilton a few years ago": Fans react to Red Bull personnel praising the Ferrari driver

Fans criticized Red Bull mechanic Calum Nicholas after he praised Lewis Hamilton for bringing awareness to the F1 grid. Many accused him of hypocrisy as he was previously known for having a social media arguments with other Hamilton fans.

Nicholas works for the team as a technician and has been associated with RBR for the past decade. He is regularly spotted on the F1 broadcast with fellow mechanics and technicians.

Recently speaking on the High Performance podcast, he discussed the changes that Ferrari driver Lewis Hamilton has brought to the F1 grid over the years.

"Personally, his legacy and the most important thing he will have ever have done in this sport is to start this conversation", [about inclusivity] Nicholas said.

"You know, he put himself out there. It was a great personal risk and expense, you know [for] Lewis, you know. He wanted to fund independent research into the reasons why we were lacking this diversity. He put his own time. Which is not an easy thing for someone to do to put their own time when you're in his position his time and his money - to do it right."

While he did seem to support Lewis Hamilton in his initiatives, social media users were quick to accuse him of hypocritical actions.

Back in 2023, Nicholas was involved in a social media argument with a Hamilton fan shortly after Max Verstappen's dominating win streak ended. Although this entire incident happened quite a while back, users pointed it out the moment this clip was posted online, with several users accusing him of "doing a 180".

"That man did a 180😂 I remember him beefing with teamlh over Lewis a few years ago."

"I’ll never like/trust anything that comes out of this guys mouth. Shameless use of Lewis name for clout. Stop talking about Lewis, talk about Max. We don’t need your commentary bruv," wrote another fan.

"i do not believe a single word that comes out of this man’s mouth. not after he beefed with lewis’ fans on social media," another comment mentioned.

More fans accused Nicholas of a "switch up."

"Ain't this the same guy that was beefing with LH fans over a similar thing?" A user questioned.

Nicholas is a world record holder for the fastest tire change, and is now a published author with his book 'Life in the Pitlane.' It was recently published.

Ferrari tweak changes in 2025's challenger ahead of Lewis Hamilton's debut with the team

Lewis Hamilton moved from Mercedes to Ferrari this year, ending a historical partnership and beginning a new one. He is set to partner with Charles Leclerc in the team. Shortly after he marked his appearance in Maranello, Hamilton had the opportunity to pilot Ferrari's older challengers on the Fiorano Circuit.

He requested changes in the pedals and steering wheel, using Leclerc's wheel as a base to build upon, and the team was quick to oblige.

As the beginning of the season draws closer, reports have emerged that Ferrari might make a change in their front suspension. If confirmed, the team would be running the pull-rod suspension. If it works well for them, they might be able to keep their momentum up from last year.

Ferrari had a very competitive car during the second phase of the 2024 season. Considering that the car remains just as competitive, they might assert dominance with Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc behind the wheel.

