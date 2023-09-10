“I could not see myself being with another team”: Red Bull boss on managing another F1 team in the future

Christian Horner dismissed the first thought of leaving Red Bull for any other team in the future of his Formula 1 career, mentioning his commitment to the team for as long as he has the motivation to be in the sport.

When Red Bull purchased Jaguar at the end of the 2004 Formula 1 season to mark their entry in the following year, Christian Horner was chosen as the team principal. Still only 31 at the time, he had very little experience in racing as a driver and became the youngest-ever team principal in Formula 1.

Since then, he has overseen the 2010–2013 dominance with Sebastian Vettel and then a long stint of hard work, followed by Max Verstappen's dominance, which is still continuing and setting new records, while he has been with the team.

Speaking to PlanetF1, he talked about his dedication to Red Bull and his will to stay with the team:

"I couldn’t see myself being with another team. I feel so involved, obviously, having been there since the beginning. Having built this team and working with such great people like Adrian [Newey] and so many great, great talents that we have throughout the business."

He added:

"I couldn’t envisage putting on a different type of shirt. My commitment is absolute that I’ll continue to do it for as long as I feel motivated and capable."

Horner is one of the most dedicated personalities on the F1 grid. His commitment and sheer will towards Red Bull are visible, as he has worked tirelessly through the years to bring the team back to the top.

Horner feels Red Bull will eventually be beaten

The Milton Keynes outfit has been the most dominant this season. The Italian Grand Prix marked history for them as it was their fifteenth consecutive win, more than any other team in the history of the sport, and it was also Max Verstappen's tenth consecutive win, setting another new F1 record.

It seems that it is impossible to beat the team under the circumstances, with no other team strong enough to battle them. However, Motorsportweek earlier quoted Christian Horner, who mentioned that getting beaten is 'inevitable.'

He said:

"One day we’re going to get beaten. That’s inevitable and guaranteed. It’s just a question of when. Obviously we want to make the ‘when’ as far away as we can."

Even with this statement, it seems almost impossible to beat the team under the current scenario.

No other driver or team has been close to even battling them, and even though Ferrari's Carlos Sainz initially challenged Verstappen in the Italian Grand Prix, the latter was able to take the lead and win the race with ease.