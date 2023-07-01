"I didn't see him": Sergio Perez on pushing Max Verstappen to the grass at the start of the 2023 F1 Austrian GP sprint race

Sergio Perez claims he couldn't see his teammate Max Verstappen at the start of the 2023 F1 Austrian GP sprint race, having settled for P2. The two Red Bull drivers nearly collided at the start of the race, with the Mexican closing the door on the Dutchman at the run-up to turn 3.

Perez got the better start compared to Verstappen, who started the race in pole position after acing the sprint shootout. Despite getting into the lead into turn 1, the Mexican got a terrible exit, allowing the two-time world champion to get right back at him.

In what was described as a "hairy moment" by Verstappen, Perez closed the door on his teammate whilst heading into turn 3, forcing the Dutchman onto the grass momentarily. Max Verstappen was clever to back out in time, avoiding major damage, eventually overtaking his teammate into turn 3.

Speaking about his tussle with Verstappen at the start of the race, Sergio Perez told Naomi Schiff in Parc Ferme:

"We had a good start and then a bit of a fight with Max and ended up losing a position to Nico. I think Max was angry that I went into turn 2 but I didn't see him there. I just had a very bad turn 1 so I tried to protect but once I realised he was there, I opened up the door".

Helmut Marko urges Sergio Perez to "step up"

Red Bull senior advisor Helmut Marko has urged Perez to "step up" after a disastrous couple of races in 2023. Sergio Perez had a stellar start to his 2023 campaign, scoring two wins in the first four races of the season. Perez's early victories led many to believe we could be in for a title fight between the two Red Bull drivers this season.

However, the Mexican's form soon died out as Verstappen got the better of the former Racing Point driver from the 2023 F1 Miami GP. Given his inconsistent results since F1's visit to Monaco, Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko has urged Perez to step up and deliver.

Speaking about Perez, Marko said:

"Perez has had some very good races but also some very bad ones. He needs to step up and perform as well as he can. There is no need to dream about world titles."

While there are still many races to go in the 2023 season, it seems unlikely that the Mexican will get the best of his teammate.

