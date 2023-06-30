"I see why Lewis is grumpy this weekend": Lewis Hamilton's absence in the last five winners of the F1 Austrian GP spotted by fans

There is a shocking statistic that shows how unlucky seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton has been at the Red Bull Ring. As the teams and drivers are about to go racing at the 2023 F1 Austrian GP, the official Twitter page of F1 posted some statistics regarding the race in Speilberg.

In these statistics, fans learned that Lewis Hamilton has not won a race in Austria in the last five years. In fact, the legendary British F1 driver has not won the Austrian GP since 2016, which is quite shocking considering his unprecedented dominance, especially after Nico Rosberg left the sport after 2016.

Formula 1 @F1 LAST FIVE WINNERS



2018 Verstappen

2019 Verstappen

2020 Bottas

2021 Verstappen

2022 Leclerc

2023



On F1's official tweet about the last five winners of the Austrian GP, many fans were surprised to not see Lewis Hamilton in the list. While some humorously stated how Lewis Hamilton particularly looked annoyed on Thursday, others were simply shocked to learn about it.

Some fans also stated how Max Verstappen has been dominating at the Red Bull Ring. Others even hailed Lando Norris, referring to how he stood on his first podium in Austria.

"I see why Lewis is grumpy this weekend"

"Lando Norris is winning this years btw"

Though Lewis Hamilton has been gradually moving up the grid as Mercedes are changing their core concept of the W14, it is safe to say that he won't be able to win for yet another year. Max Verstappen and Red Bull are looking extremely strong this season, and it will be an extremely difficult task to beat them.

Lewis Hamilton suggests a regulation to curb new F1 car development timeline

Lewis Hamilton recently made a shocking suggestion about when F1 teams should be allowed to start development for next year's car. Initialy, the seven-time world champion spoke about how Mercedes will somehow close the gap to Red Bull by the end of the 2023 F1 season. While speaking to Sky Sports, he said:

"The car is moving in the right direction, I think ultimately it's likely that bit by bit at the end of the year, we will probably catch Red Bull. But that is probably because they are already focusing on next year's car. They're so far ahead, they don't have to make any changes to this car anymore."

formularacers @formularacers_ | Lewis Hamilton says the FIA should add a rule to stop teams developing too early:



"The FIA should probably put a time when everyone is allowed to start on the next year's car...



"So then no one gets an advantage on the next year."



[skysports.com] | Lewis Hamilton says the FIA should add a rule to stop teams developing too early:"The FIA should probably put a time when everyone is allowed to start on the next year's car..."So then no one gets an advantage on the next year." ⚠️ | Lewis Hamilton says the FIA should add a rule to stop teams developing too early:"The FIA should probably put a time when everyone is allowed to start on the next year's car..."So then no one gets an advantage on the next year."[skysports.com]

Furthermore, he suggested that the FIA should not allow any team to start developing next year's car before August 1.

"I think the FIA should probably put a time when everyone is allowed to start developing on next year's car. Say August 1, that's where everybody can start so that no one can get an advantage on the next year, cause that sucks. It would make more sense."

Of course, this was a targeted towards Red Bull that are currently dominating the sport and will comfortably start the development of their 2024 F1 challenger as other teams are still struggling to fix their 2023 cars.

