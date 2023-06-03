“I haven't seen Barca like this since 05/06 wow!”- Fans react as Fernando Alonso made to dream about his 33rd win

Fernando Alonso has been getting loads of support ahead of the 2023 F1 Spanish GP. Of course, the veteran F1 driver is from Spain and has millions of followers from his home country cheering for him, especially this season.

Despite being the oldest driver on the grid, he has delivered some brilliant performances and stood on five out of six podiums till now.

The official Twitter handle of Aston Martin recently posted a thrilling video of hundreds of Fernando Alonso fans cheering for him during a fan interaction session prior to the Spanish GP.

The video was being recorded by the driver himself, as he made an appearance at the very end. After the initial cheer, people started chanting in Spanish 'Si se puedo," which translates to 'Yes, it is possible' or 'Yes, you can'.

Of course, the fans were chanting this because there is a small chance that Fernando Alonso could win his 33rd race victory on home soil, even though Red Bull is extremely strong in Barcelona.

Several people also reacted to the video of Fernando Alonso's fans and spoke about how exhilarating the atmosphere is. They too cheered for the Spaniard and hoped that he would finally grab a race victory after all these years.

"I haven't seen Barca like this since 05/06 wow!" a fan tweeted.

Fernando Alonso appreciates the support from fans and is satisfied with the upgrades in the Spanish GP

Fernando Alonso was delighted to see thousands of fans supporting him and Aston Martin prior to the 2023 F1 Spanish GP. He recalled how this was the case when he was a world champion back in 2005 and 2006.

The Spaniard feels the positivity from the fans and wants to entertain them during the race weekend.

“Yeah, 67 percent I heard of the merchandise on the grandstand is green, which is amazing," Alonso told F1.com. "This is going back to the 2005, 2006, 2007 years, where everything was in one color. I really feel that support, that special energy," he added. "It was amazing at the fan forum this morning. While driving I cannot hear them, but I feel how enthusiastic they are, so hopefully we put in a good show for them.”

Furthermore, Fernando Alonso also stated how he was happy with the upgrades brought by Aston Martin and claims that almost every new part attached to the AMR23 is helping the car.

“They do, they do. Absolutely. There is not a new part that we put in the car that is not helping the performance. That is something that has been always the case with the team from Bahrain. I’m happy with upgrades, and let’s see tomorrow when everyone goes to full power, where we are,” the Spaniard added.

Alonso currently stands in third place in the drivers' championship table with 93 points.

