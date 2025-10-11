"I was in the shower and I collapsed": Esteban Ocon recalls 'peeing red' in one of his worst crashes in F1

Esteban Ocon recalled his 42G impact crash during the inaugural F1 Miami Grand Prix in 2022. He suffered a major impact into a concrete wall during the third free practice session of the weekend.

Crashes are an integral part of motorsports, but the safety standards in Formula 1 have made the sport safer than ever. Yet, there are moments that send spectators into a scare. Although Ocon's crash in the Alpine in Miami, 2022, wasn't a visual scare, he suffered a major impact.

Piloting his car around the street circuit, he lost control of the car into turn 13 and crashed into the wall with a 42G impact. He recalled that it was one of the worst crashes in his career.

"I took 42G – for people who want to see that crash, it’s not that impressive, but I hit a concrete wall. That was in Miami, in FP3, in 2022. I went off, I hit the wall. I hit both my knees and could barely walk afterwards," Ocon said.

He revealed that he lost his balance and passed out while showering the next day.

"I remember, the next morning I was in the shower and I collapsed. I lost my balance and fell, I was not well at all. I managed, starting from last, to finish eighth in that race. I was peeing red, that was not great!"

Usually, the areas with more chances of crashes are covered with TecPro barriers, which absorb most of the impact. However, Esteban Ocon's impact was with a concrete wall, which made it worse and affected him physically.

He started the race at the back of the grid on Sunday, two days after the crash, and managed to finish P8, scoring four points for Alpine.

Esteban Ocon claims Haas had more speed than they showcased during the Singapore GP

After an extremely inconsistent final season with Alpine, the Frenchman moved to Haas this year, paired with rookie driver Oliver Bearman. The team's current position has pushed them into a dire need for multiple point finishes.

While Esteban Ocon did manage to clinch points early in the season, the team hasn't developed strongly enough in comparison to its competitors. The Singapore GP was yet another difficult race for the team as Ocon finished down in P18, with Bearman in P9, clinching the only points for the team in the weekend.

Ocon claimed that the car had more pace to be extracted.

"Disappointed with this weekend. We definitely had a lot more speed than we showed. We'll have to get everything in order," he said. "It's a bit difficult to understand this race, and what the motivations were behind this choice, but it doesn't matter. We turn the page and focus on the next one."

Esteban Ocon managed to clinch a P5 finish earlier this season in China, which has been his best result so far. He did finish in the top-10 in other races, too, however, infrequently.

