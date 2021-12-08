"I didn't speak to him for six or seven days" - Jos Verstappen reveals Max Verstappen incident that led to silent treatment

Jos Verstappen did not speak to son Max Verstappen for almost a week after the latter crashed out of a race during his karting days.

In an exclusive interview with the Daily Mail, the Dutch title contender's father revealed the reason that led him to take a tough-love approach with his son.

Recollecting the incident, Jos Verstappen said:

"I didn’t speak to him for six or seven days. It was a big mistake he made. I was very angry, disappointed and he really needed to think about it, not just for an hour or two, but longer. I knew what I was doing. I think it helped him and shaped him."

CarNext.com @carnextcom #MaxVerstappen Always strive for the best. It’s been a long journey to get this far. Dedication and hard work brought them here. An inspirational message from Jos Verstappen. #KeepPushing Always strive for the best. It’s been a long journey to get this far. Dedication and hard work brought them here. An inspirational message from Jos Verstappen. #KeepPushing #MaxVerstappen https://t.co/zHAao5dc19

The incident Jos Verstappen mentions took place during the 2012 CIK-FIA KZ2 World Cup, a karting event where Max crashed into his rival while trying to overtake him.

Senior Verstappen's silent treatment might have made a difference in hindsight. The following year, the current Red Bull F1 driver won every race, including two European kart championships and one World Championship.

Jos Verstappen reveals his relationship with Max Verstappen is for support, not advice

Although Jos Verstappen played a significant role in molding Max into the driver he is today, he has taken the back seat when it comes to his son’s flourishing career.

The young Dutchman has a team and an extremely talented pool of people in Red Bull surrounding him. His father’s role in his journey, as Jos says, is that of a parent and not an advisor anymore.

Alleen Max @AlleenMax

dailygp.com/nl/ramt-max-ve… Ramt Max Verstappen zijn rivaal van de baan? Vader Jos Verstappen: "Max wil absoluut winnen" Ramt Max Verstappen zijn rivaal van de baan? Vader Jos Verstappen: "Max wil absoluut winnen" dailygp.com/nl/ramt-max-ve… https://t.co/23JHh3EHJj

Jos explained his current role in Max’s life, saying:

“It is not my job to advise him now. We talk about everyday life and I am here if he needs me. But he is his own man and all I can do is sit and watch and hope he gets a little bit of luck.”

Also Read Article Continues below

Like every father-son duo in motorsport, Max Verstappen’s career was inspired by his father’s F1 career. The elder Dutchman, who was a team-mate to Michael Schumacher, is now often seen in the paddock with the Red Bull F1 driver in a supportive capacity.

Edited by Anurag C