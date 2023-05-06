“I stand with them”: Lewis Hamilton blasts anti-LGBTQ measures taken by Florida lawmakers

Lewis Hamilton expressed his support for the LGBTQ+ coming to Florida for the Miami Grand Prix after the state passed anti-LGBTQ laws earlier in March.

The seven-time world champion mentioned that he is in complete support of the people who are standing against the unjust laws and that they should do so and not push back. He also revealed that he will be having a rainbow on his helmet during the race weekend, signifying the community.

APNews quoted Hamilton:

"It’s not good at all."

"I stand by those within the community here. I hope they continue to stand firm and push back. I’ll have the rainbow on my helmet. It’s no different to when we were in Saudi."

Other than his amazing style of racing, Lewis Hamilton is known for his activism on the grid. He has used his popularity to make people aware of the many social issues that people around the world are facing and the anti-LGBTQ+ laws are one of those issues.

He has had a rainbow on his helmet in races especially where the people of the community are suppressed, such as Qatar, Saudi Arabia, etc. It is to make others aware of the oppression people are facing from the government.

Lewis Hamilton hopes to remain supportive to the people of Florida in all ways

Late in March, the state of Florida signed the Parental Rights in Education bill which eventually became a law. According to this, all the public schools in the state are prohibited to teach students about gender identities or sexual orientation.

When talking about having a race in a region that has passed unjust laws for the people, Lewis Hamilton mentioned that it is not his decision to race somewhere or not. He added that he wishes to extend his support whether or not he is physically present in the state:

"It’s not the people of Miami that are making these decisions, it’s the people in government and that’s the issue. I think, hopefully, all I can do – the sport is going to be here whether I am or not – but the least I can do is just continue to be supportive and just being here and having that on my helmet, hopefully that speaks well to the subject."

F1 will be racing in Miami this weekend for the second-ever Miami Grand Prix, and it is quite apparent that the Mercedes driver will try to support the cause of the LGBTQ+ community in all the ways possible.

Poll : 0 votes